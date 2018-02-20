Kona Hei Hei + Kona Process = the new Kona Satori

The everyman's twenty niner

The Kona Satori has been reworked after a five year hiatus and returns with design cue from the Process and Hei Hei cult favourites.

Kona Satori need to know

Alloy frame 29er

140mm travel fork, 130mm rear travel

Fuse don’t-call-it-faux-bar suspension platform

68° head angle

51mm fork offset

475mm reach on Large

Trunnion mount

Metric shock

Boost 148

Satori £2,499

Satori DL £3,199

The geometry is a mix of trad (that 68° head angle will raise some eyebrows) and modern (the reach numbers have grown significantly). The frame and fork spacings have gone all Boost-y and the rear shock is Metric and trunnion mount for maximum break-away sensitivity and damping volume.

Spec-wise however there will be very little grumbling. Both the Satori and the fancier Satori DL are built up with a very impressive, well thought out build. Wide-enough rims, dropper posts, 1x drivetrains, short stems, Maxxis tyres. (You can see the full spec below all the pretty piccies at the end of this story.)

And yes, it has water bottle mounts. #enduroneeds

Kona explain it thus: “The Satori’s geometry, wheel size, and travel make it a great all-around trail bike for the rider looking for something that can withstand long days in the saddle across a wide variety of terrain. It’s light weight and climbs well, while still giving the confidence of a 29er when rolling over challenging obstacles. The Satori fits well in the middle of the Process and Hei Hei on the spectrum of capability.”

Kona Satori DL, £3,199

Frame Material: Kona 6061 Aluminum Butted

Wheels: WTB STP i29 TCS 29”

Suspension Platform: Fuse

Front/Rear Suspension: 140mm/130mm

Rear Shock: RockShox Deluxe RL DebonAir Trunnion

Fork: RockShox Revelation RC Solo Air 140mm

Crankset: SRAM Descendant 6K

Drivetrain: SRAM GX-Eagle 12spd

Brakes: SRAM Guide R with 180mm front / 160 rear rotor

Seat Post: RockShox Reverb w/Plunger Lever

Cockpit: Kona 35mm Bar/ Kona XC/BC 35 Stem with Kona Lock-on Key Grip

Front Tire: Maxxis Minion DHF TR DUAL 29×2.3

Rear tire: Maxxis Tomahawk TR DUAL 29×2.3

Saddle: WTB Volt Comp

Kona Satori, £2,499

Frame Material: Kona 6061 Aluminum Butted

Wheels: WTB STP i29 TCS 29”

Suspension Platform: Fuse

Front/Rear Suspension: 140mm/130mm

Rear Shock: RockShox Deluxe RL DebonAir Trunnion

Fork: RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air 140mm

Crankset: RaceFace Aeffect

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore 10spd

Brakes: Shimano Hydraulic with 180mm front / 160 rear rotor

Seat Post: Trans-X Dropper Internal

Cockpit: Kona 35mm Bar/ Kona XC/BC 35 Stem with Kona Lock-on Key Grip

Front Tire: Maxxis Minion DHF TR DUAL 29×2.3

Rear tire: Maxxis Tomahawk TR DUAL 29×2.3

Saddle: WTB Volt Sport SE