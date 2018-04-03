Is this the best looking home-made bike of all time?

Take two lumps of metal and one determined rider

Putting established brands to shame, a lad called Euan has spent the past few months honing and fine-tuning this exquisitely detailed CNC’d enduro machine.

The UK has always been a hotbed of shed based master craftsmen and the number of home-grown, small bike brands has been skyrocketing over the past few years.

Now it’s the turn of Portsmouth based Euan Beaden and his insane looking, CNC machined beauty.

We’ve asked for more details but in the meantime from what we can glean from his Facebook post. Euan CNC machined the whole deal from two solid billets of 6082 aluminium by himself, after designing and testing using FEA (Finite Element Analysis). Luckily for Euan his day job is as a CNC machinist and toolmaker so he was able to approach the project with confidence in making a good go at it.

We’ll let his pics tell the rest of the story and update when we have more info.