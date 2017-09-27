Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

A shiny new Anthem and some much needed wet weather kit

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Giant Anthem Advanced Pro 29er 2018

Price: £4249.00

From: Giant

So here it is, the totally new Giant Anthem 29er. Ready to ride fast and race hard straight from the box. For many riders with a cross country orientation the demise of the ‘old’ Anthem 29er was a sorry loss but the good news is now you can rejoice as it’s been brought back.

Sticking with the Maestro suspension design the new Anthem delivers 90mm of race track-munching travel. Up front Giant stick to their mis-match travel formula and stick a 100mm Fox 32 Step Cast suspension fork. Both are linked by a single lockout lever to rapidly adjust the stance during a ride.

The Advanced version uses a sleek new carbon mainframe that takes some cues from Giant’s skinny wheeled machines such as the impossibly thin top tube and hidden seat clamp.

The carbon theme continues not only through the Maestro upper link and back end but also the Giant DBL wheels.

Weight for the Pro in large is a not very hefty 10.93kg (24.1lb). Oh, and it comes with a 780mm handlebar. Kudos Giant!

7Mesh Guardian Jacket

Price: UK price TBA

From: 7Mesh

7Mesh’s Revelation jacket is one of our favourite foul weather friends for battling through the wet months ahead. Now there needn’t be so many arguments in the office as 7Mesh has just brought out this even better Guardian version.

Being from British Columbia, 7Mesh know a thing or two about surviving damp conditions and the Guardian builds on that reputation. Made from Gore Tex Active fabric, it’s a little longer than the Revelation and features a permanent over the helmet style hood.

Leatt DBX 3.0 Helmet

Price: £139.99

From: Hotlines

The DBX 3.0 is Leatt’s all singing all mountain helmet and it’s got turbines(!)

The 360° Turbine Technology is Leatt’s version of a MIPS system, designed to reduce rotational forces on the head and to cushion impacts in the event of the inevitable crunch.

18 big vents take care of cooling and air flow whilst the shape at the back is supposed to allow no fouling issues when wearing a hydration pack. The visor is fully adjustable for all you goggle wearers.

Alpinestars Protection Evolution Jacket

Price: £160.00

From: ZyroFisher

Possibly the ultimate SWAT-style protection for enduro or bikepark trips.

The Protection Evolution can be worn under a jersey and features a proper CE level 1 back protector that can be removed or adapted for varying levels of protection.

The back protector pocket also doubles up as housing for a hydration bladder for those big days out. Pockets at the lower back can also be used to stuff in your jam sandwiches and spare tubes.

Alpinestars All Mountain 2.0 WP Jacket

Price: £230.00

From: ZyroFisher

It’s that time of year again sorry! As its name suggests, this is the jacket Alpinestars expects you to reach for when the weather is looking wet and wild.

Seal-taped seams and waterproof zips keep the precipitation out, zippered vents let the sweat escape.

A neat feature on the hood are the mesh vents around the nose and mouth that let you zip the jacket all the way up without restricting breathing.

SQ Lab 611 Ergowave ltd. Tibor Simai saddle

Price: €229.24

From: One-Way

Your saddle doesn’t get as much appreciation as it should. After all, it’s probably one of the components that can make or break your enjoyment on a ride. SQ Lab claim to make a saddle that keeps you comfortable, ride efficiently and to be pain free. What’s not to like about those features?

The 611 Ergowave ltd. Timor Simai (611 to its friends) is the pinnacle of their design. A deep channel and specifically designed step shape reduce pressure on vital parts.

The 611 is a MTB specific saddle with padding optimised for off-road pounding, uniquely you can fine tune just how much comfort you need using the removable elastomer ‘shocks’. Carbon rails help keep the weight down.

AlfaSilver spray-on first aid

Price: £9.99

From: Chemist Direct

We crash, we get scuffs and cuts; it’s all part of MTB life. Sometimes it’s difficult to sort out first aid straight away when on the trail and that’s when something like AlfaSilver comes into play.

AlfaSilver harnesses the antimicrobial properties of silver to treat cuts and grazes when out on a ride. Simply spray on (after cleaning any cuts) and it acts as a barrier, preventing infection and speeding up healing.

The 100ml can is easy to keep in a pack for those emergency situations.

Right, the sun’s still shining (at time of writing anyway!) so it’s time to ride. Enjoy.