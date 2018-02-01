Do you remember where you were when you first watched this?

The run that earned Kelly McGarry second place at the Red Bull Rampage 2013. Riding on a knife-edge, quite literally, and that backflip…

Today is the 2nd anniversary of the untimely passing of Kelly McGarry and we thought the best to mark the occasion would be look back at arguably his finest and most famous moment – the bonkers backflip over a 72ft chasm at the 2013 Red Bull rampage.

If you keep an eye on the #mcgazzaforever hashtag on Instagram and Twitter today you’ll be certain to see plenty of tributes to great Kiwi freerider, from both fellow pro riders and from the general public.