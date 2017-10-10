Scared of doing that jump? Watch this video and conquer that demon

This video from rider Harry Main is trending on YouTube and it’s not hard to see why. Despite the F-words it’s a really inspirational mini-movie.

WARNING: Contains frequent swearing. Do not watch if offended by bad language.

It features Harry Main attempting some wild gap jumps and step downs up at Havok Bike Park. Harry Main is more of a BMXer than mountain biker and certainly isn’t often seen downhilling or freeriding (which is what this video is more about really).

If you’re pushed for time then scroll on to the 4min 30sec mark and watch it from there.

Although the things he attempts and (mostly) pulls off are probably bigger than the sort of obstacles and jumps that you may and us may be fretting over, the sense of confidence, assessment and practice is hugely relatable.

There’s the shakey hands, the aborted run-ups, the geeing yourself up, the conning yourself, the stressing, the pre-regrets.

And the ending is just absolutely fantastic.

Famous last words: “I’m doin’ it. This is going down. I ain’t comin’ ‘ere to ****ing look at that.” – Harry Main.

Video description

Harry Main: “HUGE DOWNHILL MTB PARK ! RODE IT AND CRASHED IT ON MY ENDURO DOWNHILL MOUNTAIN BIKE!! CRAZY INSANE * CRASH FOOTAGE * LET ME KNOW IN THE COMMENTS WHAT VIDEO’S YOU’D LIKE TO SEE NEXT! LIKE, SHARE & SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE CONTENT! Follow me on social media: Instagram; @harrymain Twitter; @harrymainbmx”