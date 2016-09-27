How to fit an angle adjust headset

Our friendly and house-trained bike mechanic Al Vines is here to guide through the process of installing an angle adjust headset.

If your bike feels a bit steep at the front (head angle) then one way of slackening things out is to get an angle adjust headset.

Before you commit to anything make sure what your frame’s headtube/headset standard is and what steerer size your fork has.

>>> The complete guide to mountain bike geometry

Tools you will need

Allen keys

Torque wrench

Set square (or piece of string)

Headset press

Rag

Grease

Pencil

Waste pipe and curtain pole optional!

>>> How to adjust your headset

Some of these tools can cost a lost of money and aren’t used that frequently so you may choose to bodge your own versions. Get yourself done B&Q armed with the following shopping list.

A headset press can be made from a length of threaded rod, two large washer and some nuts.

A headset cup remover can be made by taking a hacksaw to a metal curtain pole.

A crown race installer can be made from a length of uPVC waste pipe.