Dorking to Brighton, South Downs route

Really, there’s very little point following a prescribed route across the Surrey Hills. There are literally hundreds of trails, and if you’re looking a map, you won’t be riding the good bits.

Get yourself to the top of Leith Hill and then follow your nose, or better still, do your homework (i.e. EXPLORE for yourself before you do the whole ride) so you have an entertaining route laid out between Leith Hill and Peaslake.

Once you get to Cranleigh, navigation is minimal as there really aren’t that many options for getting lost. Anyway, check out the route below and download it.