Trough of Bowland, Lancashire route

Free GPS route for November's Britain's Best Singletrack route around the Trough of Bowland

The Trough of Bowland is a stunning area. Despite the hills being small in the grand scheme of things, they are a dominating presence and standing at the foot of them, it’s hard to believe the area doesn’t offer more great riding.

Fortunately the ride out of Dunsop makes up for the Trough’s lack of other riding and is certainly worth the journey if you’re in the area or not a million miles away.

Sitting between the Dales and the Lakes, the Lancashire hills offer riding that is almost a mix of the two classics. The trails have a blend of everything, from speedy corners to fishtailing rock-strewn chutes and you’ll certainly need your wits about you when riding them.

The complete ride itself is only short and could easily be completed within two hours if you’re feeling fit, making it a great pre/post-work jaunt for the summer months.

All in all, the ride is great fun and a good challenge if you fancy brushing up on your bike-handling skills.

It’s also a great loop for getting fit as the pedal around is far from relaxing. It’s worth saving the ride for the drier days, given that the trails are situated upon peaty moorland.