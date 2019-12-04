How to download and use our free GPS mountain bike routes

Danny Milner

Confused as to what to do with the "po.st" shortlinks that see in the magazine? Or wondering what to click on when you get to online routes? Read this.

Confused as to what to do with the “po.st” shortlinks that see in the magazine? Or wondering what to click on when you get to online routes? Read this.

>>> 100 best mountain bike routes in the UK

Check out this recent letter from a mbr reader…

“I have just been reading the MBR November 2019 and I am interested in doing one of the recommended rides. To obtain the Pennines Calderdale 32KM route please can you advise on what I do with the GPS Download po.st/CalderdaleWinter?
I know that is probably a very simple question.”

– John Murphy

How to download and use our free GPS mountain bike routes

Type the address into your web browser – don’t forget to include a “http://” prefix in the web address because some browsers get confused if you just type in the “po.st” link.

That should bring up a page on GPSies.com with a map and route details. On the right is a box marked ‘Download’. Select the format you need – usually GPX track – and click download. Now plug your GPS device into your computer and transfer the GPX file you’ve downloaded onto your device. Your device should have instructions on how to do this.

Check out some of our free GPS route files available to download.

Southern England:

  1. Dorking to Brighton, Surrey/Sussex
  2. Quantocks Killer Loop
  3. Porlock, Exmoor
  4. Dartmoor, Devon
  5. Epping Forest, Essex
  6. Mendips, Bristol
  7. Brighton (City Limits)
  8. Plymouth (City Limits)
  9. Surrey Hills (City Limits)
  10. Aston Hill, North London (City Limits)
  11. Quantocks, Best of British Singletrack
  12. Cheddar Gorge, Best of British Singletrack
  13. Exmoor, Best of British Singletrack

Central England/Midlands:

  1. Long Mynd, Shropshire
  2. Long Mynd, Shropshire
  3. Malvern Hills, Worcestershire/Herefordshire

Northern England:

  1. Sticks Pass, Lake District
  2. Helvellyn, Lake District
  3. White Peak, Peak District
  4. Edale Round, Peak District
  5. Hayfield, Peak District
  6. Yorkshire Dales, Killer Loop
  7. Bolts Law, Northumberland
  8. Chop Gate, North Yorkshire Moors
  9. Great Hograh Moor, North Yorkshire Moors
  10. Rosedale Abbey, North Yorkshire Moors
  11. Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester (City Limits)
  12. Scar House Reservoir, Pennines
  13. Ambleside, Lake District
  14. Best of Ladybower, Peak District
  15. Doctor’s Gate and Cut Gate mega-ride, Peak District
  16. Garburn Pass, Lake District
  17. Howgill Fells, Yorkshire Dales
  18. Shipley, Leeds (City Limits)
  19. Warnscale Pass, Lake District
  20. Ambleside Winter Ride
  21. Sheffield (City Limits)
  22. Warnscale Pass, Lake District
  23. Cut Gate Path, Peak District
  24. Blanchland, Northumberland
  25. Nan Bield, Lake District, Best of British Singletrack
  26. Sticks Pass/Helvellyn, Lake District, Best of British Singletrack
  27. Gunnerside Gill, Yorkshire Dales, Best of British Singletrack
  28. Ullswater, Lake District, Best of British Singletrack

Wales:

  1. Doethie Valley, Wales
  2. Cwmcarn to Afan, Wales
  3. Snowdon, Wales
  4. Gower, South Wales (City Limits)
  5. Cwmcarn off-piste, Wales
  6. Trail Guide: Cwm Rhaeadr, Wales
  7. Cardiff (City Limits)
  8. Rhyd Ddu, Snowdon

Scotland:

  1. Torridon, Scotland
  2. Kinlochleven, Scotland
  3. Pentlands/Edinburgh, Scotland (City Limits)
  4. Arran, Scotland
  5. West Highland Way and Dumgoyne, Scotland (City Limits)
  6. Torridon, Best of British Singletrack
  7. Lairig Ghru, Cairngorms, Best of British Singletrack
  8. Stob Ban, Highlands, Best of British Singletrack