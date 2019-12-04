Confused as to what to do with the "po.st" shortlinks that see in the magazine? Or wondering what to click on when you get to online routes? Read this.
Confused as to what to do with the “po.st” shortlinks that see in the magazine? Or wondering what to click on when you get to online routes? Read this.
>>> 100 best mountain bike routes in the UK
Check out this recent letter from a mbr reader…
“I have just been reading the MBR November 2019 and I am interested in doing one of the recommended rides. To obtain the Pennines Calderdale 32KM route please can you advise on what I do with the GPS Download po.st/CalderdaleWinter?
I know that is probably a very simple question.”
– John Murphy
How to download and use our free GPS mountain bike routes
Type the address into your web browser – don’t forget to include a “http://” prefix in the web address because some browsers get confused if you just type in the “po.st” link.
That should bring up a page on GPSies.com with a map and route details. On the right is a box marked ‘Download’. Select the format you need – usually GPX track – and click download. Now plug your GPS device into your computer and transfer the GPX file you’ve downloaded onto your device. Your device should have instructions on how to do this.
Check out some of our free GPS route files available to download.
Southern England:
- Dorking to Brighton, Surrey/Sussex
- Quantocks Killer Loop
- Porlock, Exmoor
- Dartmoor, Devon
- Epping Forest, Essex
- Mendips, Bristol
- Brighton (City Limits)
- Plymouth (City Limits)
- Surrey Hills (City Limits)
- Aston Hill, North London (City Limits)
- Quantocks, Best of British Singletrack
- Cheddar Gorge, Best of British Singletrack
- Exmoor, Best of British Singletrack
Central England/Midlands:
Northern England:
- Sticks Pass, Lake District
- Helvellyn, Lake District
- White Peak, Peak District
- Edale Round, Peak District
- Hayfield, Peak District
- Yorkshire Dales, Killer Loop
- Bolts Law, Northumberland
- Chop Gate, North Yorkshire Moors
- Great Hograh Moor, North Yorkshire Moors
- Rosedale Abbey, North Yorkshire Moors
- Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester (City Limits)
- Scar House Reservoir, Pennines
- Ambleside, Lake District
- Best of Ladybower, Peak District
- Doctor’s Gate and Cut Gate mega-ride, Peak District
- Garburn Pass, Lake District
- Howgill Fells, Yorkshire Dales
- Shipley, Leeds (City Limits)
- Warnscale Pass, Lake District
- Ambleside Winter Ride
- Sheffield (City Limits)
- Warnscale Pass, Lake District
- Cut Gate Path, Peak District
- Blanchland, Northumberland
- Nan Bield, Lake District, Best of British Singletrack
- Sticks Pass/Helvellyn, Lake District, Best of British Singletrack
- Gunnerside Gill, Yorkshire Dales, Best of British Singletrack
- Ullswater, Lake District, Best of British Singletrack
Wales:
- Doethie Valley, Wales
- Cwmcarn to Afan, Wales
- Snowdon, Wales
- Gower, South Wales (City Limits)
- Cwmcarn off-piste, Wales
- Trail Guide: Cwm Rhaeadr, Wales
- Cardiff (City Limits)
- Rhyd Ddu, Snowdon
Scotland: