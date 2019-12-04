Confused as to what to do with the "po.st" shortlinks that see in the magazine? Or wondering what to click on when you get to online routes? Read this.

>>> 100 best mountain bike routes in the UK

Check out this recent letter from a mbr reader…

“I have just been reading the MBR November 2019 and I am interested in doing one of the recommended rides. To obtain the Pennines Calderdale 32KM route please can you advise on what I do with the GPS Download po.st/CalderdaleWinter?

I know that is probably a very simple question.”

– John Murphy

How to download and use our free GPS mountain bike routes

Type the address into your web browser – don’t forget to include a “http://” prefix in the web address because some browsers get confused if you just type in the “po.st” link.

That should bring up a page on GPSies.com with a map and route details. On the right is a box marked ‘Download’. Select the format you need – usually GPX track – and click download. Now plug your GPS device into your computer and transfer the GPX file you’ve downloaded onto your device. Your device should have instructions on how to do this.

