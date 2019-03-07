Eastridge and Stiperstones, Midlands route

What Sandy doesn’t know about riding in Shropshire probably isn’t worth knowing.

When he’s not running Shrewsbury based bike shop The Trailhead Sandy Plenty is out riding, and what Sandy doesn’t know about riding in Shropshire probably isn’t worth knowing.

Being able to link up three great Shropshire hills with minimum road miles in-between has got to be a good thing. At just under 50km the ride will take a good few hours. You will cross varied terrain, woodlands, rocky outcrops and vast moorland. This ride starts in Eastridge, over the Stiperstones, down to the Mynd and after a tough climb the incredible descent down Minton Batch before sending you back to Eastridge and the maze of trails there. Your legs will burn on the climbs but this will be all forgotten as you smile your way down the many, many descents. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.