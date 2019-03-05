Cilcain, Clwydian Hills route

A bite-size chunk of genuinely great riding.

Distance: 11km (6 miles)

With barely any climbing and just 11km in length, this route appears on paper as a bit of a pushover. But the reality is a bite-size chunk of genuinely great MTBing – perfect for short winter days and bad weather.

Directions

From the pump house in Cilcain (Landranger 116/SJ171647), follow lanes up into Cilcain village, where you head W on more lanes to a X-roadds at SJ165653. Turn L and climb on a good track towards the head of the cam. Hang a L at the top, by a big fingerpost, and descend on a mix of rocks and bogs to the stream, whee a plank will test your balance and nerve. Drop past the reservoir towards Cilcain but at Cae Newydd turn R onto a good trck and follow a great brildeway around the hillside to a junction on the flanks of Ffrith Mountain. Keep ahead to Frrith and descend to the road. Now turn L and L again to finish.