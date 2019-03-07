Big Black Mountains Classic, Wales route

There are a few classic Brecon Beacons loops, but none that really match this one for a big day out. This really is among the best rides in the country.

45km/28 Miles

Ride time: 6-8 hours

Why ride it? Awesome trails, remote scenery

Where to eat? Bear Hotel, Crickhowell

From Crickhowell (Landranger 161/SO219184), follow lanes N into the Grwyne Fechan Valley then continue over Tal-y-maes bridge to clamber up to Bwlch Trumau. The descent W is a cracker then take lanes N to Rhyd-y-car then a rough track W then N, then more lanes N to SO187332. Now push/carry/gasp E onto Y Das. Descend SE to Blaen-y-cwm and at SO255266, hop onto forest roads that wind up to SO264235. Go W onto open mountainside, then follow singletrack S then SW to Henbant. A permissive BW drops you to the road and tracks lead W across the river to Llanbedr, where you retrace your earlier tracks.