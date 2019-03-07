Ben Damph and Torridon, Scotland route

Short but tough.

Distance: 23km (14 miles)

A mere 24km doesn’t sound much, but this is a tough route, with a big climb and a big descent. And the days are really short in this part of the world in winter.

>>> Check out all our best mountain bike routes

All that said though, it doesn’t climb that high — nudging just over 400m — and it’s so close to the sea that snow seldom settles long, if at all.

From the Torridon Hotel (Landranger 24/NG890542), take the track that hugs the coast westward.

Fork L at Ob Gorm Beag, to the main road, and cross to take a good track to Loch Damph. Follow this all the way to Kinloch Damph and bear L onto vague singletrack.

Now follow this as it climbs NE then N around Beinn Damph and up into Drochaid Coire Roill.

Now descend sweetly NW to cross the Allt Coire Roill, and then head N back into Torridon, where the Torridon Inn is waiting.