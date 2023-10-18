Scott Trail Tuned Pants review

The Trail Tuned are the priciest of the three pants that Scott offers in its extensive clothing range. They boast an impressively low weight and a premium fabric but how's is the fit and on-bike performance?

Scott makes three pants designed for mountain biking, including the cheaper Trail Vertic and Explorair Fast versions. The Trail Tuned pants are its poshest offering and one of the lighter options on test, just a few grams heavier than the Rapha Lightweight model and comfortably lighter than Scott claims. This all sounds promising but how do they compare to the best mountain bike pants and trousers?

The Trail Tuned Pants are available in five sizes, but the leg’s inseam is much longer than any of the other medium pants on test. There is a decent size calculator, though the combination of a long leg and relatively tight waist means these pants are definitely better suited to tall, skinny riders.

Scott uses a four-way stretch Cordura fabric, and it’s one of the nicest here – smooth and stretchy with a soft, brushed interior finish. Laser cut vent holes on the inner thigh are actually effective at channelling air, and the fabric itself does a decent job of keeping you cool on hot days. Likewise, our sample pants have been through the wash countless times, but the DWR is still functioning. Although the vent holes and untaped seams restrict its use to spring, summer and autumn use, when the only threat is a light shower.

At the waist there’s no fly, just elastic and a hook and ladder adjuster. As such it’s not the most convenient pant when time comes to take a comfort break. Two zipped hip pockets offer decent storage, but relatively baggy thighs mean that any contents can jiggle and slap around inside. We’d like to see Scott add a pouch for a phone to keep everything stable.

Verdict There’s a lot to like about the Scott Trail Tuned Pants, including the lush, elastic fabric and excellent ventilation. The fit is skewed towards slimmer riders though, and the pockets and waist could be improved to make them easier to live with.