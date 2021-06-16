Patagonia Women’s Dirt Roamer Mountain Bike Shorts review

Patagonia's new trail-orientated Dirt Roamer MTB shorts are as much a performance choice as an ethical one.

Patagonia’s MTB clothing range has three different short lines, each one aimed broadly at a different riding style. The Dirt Craft shorts are longer and looser, best for more enduro-style riding. In the middle sits the Dirt Roamer – tested here – and finally there are the Tyrolean shorts. All three are marketed using their associated leg length in inches, specifically 12in, 11.75in and 9.5in respectively. The Tyrolean shorts are the shorts and most fitted in the range, aimed at more XC/gravel riding.

The first thing to note about these shorts is they are slim fitting. Rachael first tried the size 10 and, whilst the waist was good, the fit in the thighs was barely baggier than a lycra road short – not the most pleasant effect when wearing chamois shorts and knee pads underneath. Sizing up to a 12 gave a little more breathing room in the quads, although still definitely a more fitted short than others on test. If you have super slim legs these may be the shorts for you.

Made from super lightweight fabric, the Dirt Roamers are definitely a summer short. With a blend of 87 per cent recycled polyester and 13 per cent elastane, there’s a four-way stretch which gives movement instead of resistance when pedalling. The lightweight fabric also proved to give great breathability. Once pedalling, these shorts feel amazing and we soon forgot we were wearing them (which is always a sign of great shorts). Although sceptical of the fitted design, out on the trails the fabric feels incredible against bare skin and the stretch provides great mobility, making pedalling super comfortable.

With just one phone-sized pocket, a simple button fastening and a tailored fit, the shorts are clean and simple with a high-quality, performance fabric.

Fit:

Rachael: UK 12. Expect a fitted feel around the legs. Size up for a looser look.

Laura: Laura didn’t receive a sample to test so can’t comment on the larger sizing.

