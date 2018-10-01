The Scott Metrix SPD MTB shoe is all-day bike tour shoe, designed to ensure a sportive feel that is equally good for cycling and walking.

Reader review by Reme Le Hane | XC/DH/Trail rider

Instagram: @reme.lehane



Scott Metrix SPD MTB shoes review

First impressions of the shoe?

Casual trainer style shoe that I mostly bought on looks; black and yellow in colour with leather panels separated with sections for breathability.

How is the fit of the shoe – ie narrow, wide, normal etc?

As mentioned below I grabbed the wrong size so initially they were a bit tight, but I would say it would have been a normal fit had I taken the 47 instead of the 46!

How stiff is the sole?

I would say medium stiffness; it’s firm enough as to transfer to the pedals well, but has enough flex near the front when walking on the trails.

What is the retention system (laces, BOA dial etc), and how has it performed thus far?

It laces up and well they have had no issues, shoe comes with that little elastic piece down the middle to tuck the laces into and keep them out of the way.

How are the shoes off the bike for walking etc?

Great for walking – part of the reason why I bought them – something more ‘fun ride friendly’ where you spend a bit of time off bike and so forth.

Performance and durability – how long have you had these shoes? Which features are good/bad, and how well have they stood up to use?

They coming in on around six months old at this point, probably around 500km of riding. You can tell they have been ridden as they’re a bit dirty and a little scuffed but there’s no physical damage as of yet. The shop never had my size in stock, I was off by one European sizing, so they took quite a while to stretch out comfortably, but now I wear them every chance I get. They ride very well and, when needed, they walk great too.

Verdict Rating: 8/10