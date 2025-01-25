Like taking a floodlight to the trails: Ravemen’s XR6000 bike light turns night into day, but at over half a kilo it’s a beast

Ravemen does a range of self contained PR lights but tops out with this separate head and battery XR set up. It delivers genuine floodlight illumination and plenty of practical features too, but the high voltage system means bulky doesn’t equate to big run times.

Design and specifications

The broad alloy rectangular head of Ravemen’s XR6000 gets shallow rolling ribs top and bottom. There are two clusters of four flood LEDs, they sit either side of a big spot-light central LED that’s covered by a refractor. On the back of the unit are backlit mode and on/off buttons, together with a four bar battery display. The thick battery cable exits from the right side, consolidating a very impressive IPX8 waterproof rating for the head unit. The wireless remote control button is only IPX4 though so make sure you remove that when washing and don’t use it in bad weather.

A suitable chunky alloy left side mount positions the head unit in front of the stem and secures it with a metal thumbwheel. You can get a bolt on GoPro mount adapter separately too.

The big battery pack is plastic covered with a secondary power button and ladder style charge/recharge indicator on the back. The USB-C connection fast charges at up to 18W. It works as a power bank and supports pass-through charging from auxiliary batteries too, but you’ll lose the IPX6 waterproofing with the rubber cover open. The pack’s sheer length and its broad, flat rubber ‘feet’ can make mounting the cell hard on compact or curved frames though.

Performance

First thing to say with the XR6000 is I made sure to engage the MTB mode. This gave me a really usable 6000/3000/1500 lumen spread with none of the flash distractions of the default road mode, which also tops out at 1500 lumens. Once I’d set it in MTB it’ll remember too so I’m sorted for subsequent rides.

I still get the ‘Hi – Lo beam’ function too. ‘Lo’ uses the central LED for a reasonably long reaching but obviously flat topped beam that also has a secondary pool of light ahead of your wheel. Clicking into ‘Hi’ mode brings in the other eight LED’s for a huge spread of coverage in terms of both width and height.

That’s great for peripheral context and being able to see further round corners, spot steep pitches and the far sides of compressions before you get to them. If I’m brave enough to send proper jumps in the dark I also get the landings lit up too. The fact the refracted ‘Lo’ beam stays on does create some hot spots and edges in the centre of the beam but it rarely becomes a translation issue on the trail.

The fact the system runs at 7.2V rather than 3.6V means the four cell battery pack doesn’t last long for its size and weight on paper. A very keen thermal throttle means it won’t run at full bore for long on warmer nights though. Even in my fan cooled workshop testing it defaulted to the 3000 lumen ‘medium’ setting almost immediately too, so even though I kept switching it back to full power the battery lasted half an hour longer than claimed.

The 3,000 lumen middle mode is more than fine for most descents and tech sections and the 1000 lumen ample for cruising and climbs I never got close to running out of battery even on long night rides.

Apart from the charge indicators on the head unit and battery sometimes telling different stories (believe the pack) the XR6000 was trouble free throughout testing and Ravmen lights I’ve had for years are similarly reliable. Having the same ‘real time’ OLED screen as the PR2400 would be nice though.

Verdict Ravemen’s super broad beam isn’t perfect but it’s still a beast for technical riding. The wireless remote and well calibrated road and MTB modes are real practical wins for me too. While the battery is heavy, bulky and potentially awkward to fit, the low listed run times were never an issue when actually riding. Pass-through charging and power pack features are practical bonuses too. Ravemen reliability has always been good as well, just remember the remote isn’t as weatherproof as the rest of the light.