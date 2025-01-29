Finally, a jersey that fits women properly: the Trail Bloom Ladies MTB Jersey wicks well and works all year round

The Trail Bloom Ladies MTB Jersey is a fully polyester based long-sleeve layer with a feminine design and dropped rear hem. The British brand is relatively new, only launching their first products in 2024. Since then, it’s expanded the range to include several jersey options (long and short sleeve), as well as trousers, which we’ve also put to the test.

Emily Hughes, the founder of Trail Bloom, started the brand with the vision of creating stylish as well as functional MTB apparel. I’ve already tested the trousers in my Gear of the Year 2024 roundup, but what about the jersey? And if you’re after some more ideas of the best mountain bike clothing for women, make sure you read our guide.

Size and fit

I tested the size 8, but there are options up to size 24. It’s great to see more inclusive sizing, as we know many brands don’t cater for women above a certain size – let alone with feminine designs.

Speaking of design, I chose the “Colourful Print” option, which was a little out of my style comfort zone. I’m not one for flower print or, well, bright colours really. But I ended up quite liking the design, especially with the block print back and more subtle front. The logo is quite big, which I didn’t particularly like, but newer styles come without it so if you feel the same as me, it’s worth checking out the brand’s other designs.

Overall I felt the fit was really good. It hugged in all the right places, and the dropped hem was particularly useful when riding. Importantly, the sleeve cuffs weren’t so tight that I couldn’t get my watch out to view easily – something that really grates on me with the many layers required for winter riding. I think it’s quite a flattering cut, and wasn’t restrictive during riding at all, so full marks from me for the fit.

Performance

First of all, I realise this review is coming out in the height of winter, and although it’s a long sleeve jersey, I would highly recommend not just wearing this as your top layer. It’s not windproof so the faster you ride the cooler you’ll feel. In fact, I’ll probably be wearing it through most of Yorkshire’s fine (sarcasm) summer weather as well.

Best worn as a mid-layer in your winter layering system, it’s made from a breathably and moisture wicking polyester concoction, which does a good job. One of the first rides I did wearing this jersey was at BikePark Wales in early December, wearing a woollen Christmas jumper over the top. It was around 10-11°C, and I was way too hot. But on the trail? It was fine. My point is, it does wick the sweat, and I wasn’t shivering when I stopped, either. So layer well and it will be a solid three (even four) season long sleeve jersey for riding.

Verdict Overall, the Trail Bloom Ladies MTB Jersey stands out because of the brand's attention to feminine detail. The designs might not be for everyone, but the fit is definitely worth shouting about. Particularly if you struggle to find kit that suits your curves. At £39, it's not a break the bank deal, either. Sure, you can pick up some bigger brand name stuff for less when it's on sale, but for a non-sale price, I think this is about spot on. And - it's probably cheaper than the base layer you'll be using underneath.