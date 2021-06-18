Nukeproof Blackline Women’s Short Sleeve Jersey review

Nukeproof has been gradually expanding its clothing line in recent years and now boasts a comprehensive collection. This Blackline jersey shows that it's no afterthought, either.

Blackline is Nukeproof’s premium mountain bike trail collection for men and women and is made in Europe. The crew neck jersey blends two Italian performance fabrics, and the super lightweight, highly-breathable yarn used on the front of the jersey is lovely and soft against skin. The back of the jersey uses a warp knit type fabric, giving it a mesh effect, which is designed to be fast wicking and quick drying on hotter days in the saddle.

Read more: Buyer’s guide to the best women’s mountain bike clothing

Whilst the jersey is made from 100 per cent polyester – and thus has a slightly unfortunate shiny look – Nukeproof has committed to using Bluesign fabrics (which eliminate harmful substances during manufacturing and set standards for environmental and safe production). So kudos to Nukeproof for this commitment.

For those slightly skeptical of 100 per cent polyester jerseys – due to the cold effect of the fabric on sweaty stop-start rides – fear not; the anti-bacterial finish worked well and neither Laura or Rachael experienced the dreaded odour whiff mid-ride. The fabric also proved to be very effective at wicking and drying on warm days.

The jersey is designed to be trail fit, so slightly baggy against the body. Laura opted for size large, while Rachael stayed with a size small as the sizing seemed to run true. The jersey has a relaxed style but with a slightly tailored fit along with a drop back hem to avoid riding up. When worn with shorts the small jersey sat slightly below Rachael’s hips, giving the jersey more of a feminine style. The sleeves are mid-length on the upper arm, so a good option for those who prefer a tad more coverage.

We appreciated the more subtle branding across the chest with the logo blending into the colour design – a welcome change from Nukeproof jerseys from seasons past.

Fit:

Rachael: The small was a perfect fit. Tailored shape with just the right level of bagginess. There wouldn’t be too much room for more shapely hips though.

Laura: The large was loose fitting but not shapeless and could suit bigger boobs well. It comfortably reached my hips and boasted a good length in the back. If you fall in between clothing sizes, it could be worth sizing down.

Verdict It’s always slightly odd wearing a jersey with a bike brand printed across the front, especially if you don’t ride a bike from the brand in question. But even if you don’t own a Nukeproof, its clothing range is well worth consideration.