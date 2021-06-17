Madison Roam Women’s Short Sleeve Performance Tee review

Madison's Roam Tee feels much more like a basic t-shirt than a technical jersey, but that means it's as at home on the trails as in the pub afterwards.

Of all the brands tested, both of us found the Madison garments proved to be the most true to size. A number of brands seem to come up small in sizing, but with Madison the size 10 was definitely a size 10. This means we’d be confident to purchase Madison clothing online without trying it on. Madison also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a limited lifetime warranty on any garment (although it does not cover crash damage).

Read more: Buyer’s guide to the best women’s mountain bike clothing

The style is minimalist with two very subtle logos on the left breast and sleeve and just the one block colour. The jersey is made using the same 100 per cent polyester throughout, with no additional features such as a mesh back panel. The Roam Tee is touted as fast wicking, quick drying and breathable. Whilst we both found this to be the case, we did however notice the 100 per cent polyester did cause the build up of body odour.

The crew neck sits quite high and the jersey is less fitted than others on test with a much more straight-cut style. Both Laura and Rachael found this jersey had a loose fit, making it a good option for those riders who prefer a baggier jersey with a little more ‘breathing room’ in certain areas.

Both found the stitching on each jersey wasn’t the best quality with white flecks showing through on some of the seams.

Fit:

Rachael: UK 10 was loose fitting, with a boxy style. Great length for a smaller torso that doesn’t drown a smaller person.

Laura: UK 14 was true to mainstream clothing size, but the shortest on my body, which left it feeling a bit boxy on me – it would work well if you’re shorter in the torso.

Verdict Also available in mauve, the Roam jersey is best for those wanting a neutral, simple, durable jersey which is easy to care for and can be washed and worn time and time again. However, the downside was that the fabric and design felt quite basic compared to other jerseys of a similar price.