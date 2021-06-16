Fox Women’s Ranger Drirelease Jersey review

A clever fabric helps this Fox jersey perform on the trails, but a bolder design would ensure it also stood out on the hanger.

Last year Fox worked with Tahnee Seagrave to co-design several signature items; all with bold and colourful designs. Given the range sold out in a flash, it’s strange Fox didn’t bring some of that daring design to its mainstream range. The Ranger jersey has a plain yet vintage style that carries across the whole range. We tested the chilli jersey, however it’s also available in cloud grey.

The first thing you notice about this jersey is how soft the fabric is. It’s made from moisture-wicking TruDri fabric (85 per cent polyester, 15 per cent recycled cotton), combined with Drirelease yarns it has a true cotton feel with added technical benefits. Fox claims the Drirelease fabric dries four times faster than cotton – while we couldn’t say if this is precisely accurate, in broad terms we’ve certainly found it to be quick drying from previous experience, as well as still providing warmth when soaked and remaining pleasantly odour-resistant.

Rachael tried the small and medium but stuck with the small for a more fitted effect. If you prefer a more relaxed, loose-fitting jersey, best to go up a size. Laura tested a size large.

The sleeves are reasonably long for short sleeves, which is great for anyone who doesn’t like too much tricep exposure. In terms of length, the jersey has a more feminine fit, sitting just below hip length. From the highest point on the shoulder to the hem, a size small runs 27in long. It also has a subtle drop hem on the back to avoid gaps when in a riding position.

Fit:

Rachael: Small had a fitted feel with good length on the torso and upper arms.

Laura: Large worked well, but it is a slimmer fit and the longest of the jerseys in the body, which worked well for me but worth considering if you are shorter in the torso. It didn’t feel like it would’ve comfortably accommodated much bigger boobs.

Verdict The jersey has a lovely feel against the skin and the quick drying fabric performs well on long rides. But we’d love to see Fox bring some of Tahnee’s influential style to the mainstream range.