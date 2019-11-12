Nukeproof Horizon Enduro Flexi Flask review

What do you do if your bike doesn’t have a bottle cage mount that’s safely out of muck’s way? For Nukeproof, whose top-selling Mega has a shock taking up the space normally assigned for this duty, you find a different solution.

>>> How to fit a bottle cage to bikes that don’t have bottle mounts

Its Horizon Flexi Flask is effectively a miniature hydration bladder with a bite valve added. It holds 500ml and fits easily into a pocket or bum bag. The bite valve means you just bite and squeeze to drink, and while the capacity is not enough for a full day in the saddle, it’s fine for short rides or outings where you know you can top up liquid as you go.

The beauty of the Flexi Flask is that it’s soft and malleable with no sharp/hard edges, so it’ll collapse if you crash on it and you shouldn’t suffer a massive haematoma as a result, and you can also roll it up and tuck it away when it’s empty.

Yes, there are hundreds of similar products online, but the Nukeproof Horizon Flexi Flask is a competitive price and designed specifically for biking, so it gets our seal of approval.