Calibre Line 10 (2018) review

The new Calibre Line 10 hardtail sports aggressive geometry and spot on sizing. All mod-cons catered for here, including a dropper post.

The Calibre Line 10 is the only hardtail in the £750 category to get a dropper post. It’s externally routed, so the cable flaps about a bit, but it has 120mm of drop and it means you can lower the saddle quickly without having to muck about with a quick release collar.

The rest of the spec is standout too – the RockShox Recon suspension fork features a stiff bolt-thru axle and adjustable rebound damping, the Shimano SLX rear mech has a clutch to stop chain slap and the Shimano M506 disc brakes get tons of modulation and an excellent lever shape. The only hiccup really, is the goofy riser bar but that’s relatively cheap and easy to upgrade.

So the Line 10 is easily the best dressed bike in the £750 category, but it’s not as comfortable or as agile as the Voodoo Bizango. We noticed a harshness to the frame when slamming into rocky sections and the bike doesn’t have the same urgency on the climbs. It’s very balanced and composed, which encourages you to really attack trails with enthusiasm, but it just doesn’t feel as lively or as flickable as the Bizango.

These are subtle difference though, because as a package the Line 10 is really good. In fact, the only reason it’s not walking away with a perfect 10 is partly the difference in the ride quality but mainly the huge difference in price.