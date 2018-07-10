Calibre Line 10 (2018) review

Excellent build including bolt-thru fork and dropper post

calibre line 10

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Score 9

Calibre Line 10

Pros:

  • Excellent build including bolt-thru fork and dropper post

Cons:

  • Sluggish ride quality, riser bar lacks up sweep

Product:

Calibre Line 10 (2018) review

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£749.00

The new Calibre Line 10 hardtail sports aggressive geometry and spot on sizing. All mod-cons catered for here, including a dropper post.

>>> Hardtail of the Year 2018: best mountain bike under £500, £750 and £1000

The Calibre Line 10 is the only hardtail in the £750 category to get a dropper post. It’s externally routed, so the cable flaps about a bit, but it has 120mm of drop and it means you can lower the saddle quickly without having to muck about with a quick release collar.

The rest of the spec is standout too – the RockShox Recon suspension fork features a stiff bolt-thru axle and adjustable rebound damping, the Shimano SLX rear mech has a clutch to stop chain slap and the Shimano M506 disc brakes get tons of modulation and an excellent lever shape. The only hiccup really, is the goofy riser bar but that’s relatively cheap and easy to upgrade.

So the Line 10 is easily the best dressed bike in the £750 category, but it’s not as comfortable or as agile as the Voodoo Bizango. We noticed a harshness to the frame when slamming into rocky sections and the bike doesn’t have the same urgency on the climbs. It’s very balanced and composed, which encourages you to really attack trails with enthusiasm, but it just doesn’t feel as lively or as flickable as the Bizango.

These are subtle difference though, because as a package the Line 10 is really good. In fact, the only reason it’s not walking away with a perfect 10 is partly the difference in the ride quality but mainly the huge difference in price.

calibre line 10

Details

Frame:6061 hydroformed double butted aluminium
Fork:RockShox Recon Silver, 120mm travel
Wheels:Formula hubs, WTB ST i29 rims, Schwalbe Hans Dampf/Rapid Rob 27.5x2.35/2.25in tyres
Drivetrain:Prowheel chainset, Shimano Deore shifter and SLX r-mech
Brakes:Shimano M506, 180/160mm
Components:Tranz-X 100mm dropper post, Calibre trail 45mm stem, Ritchey MTN Trail 760mm handlebar, Calibre trail Line 10 edition saddle
Weight:13.34kg (29.40lb)
Sizes:M, L, XL
Size ridden:L
Head angle:66.5°
Seat angle:73°
BB height:315mm
Chainstay:430mm
Front centre:739mm
Wheelbase:1,169mm
Top tube:635mm
Reach:450mm
Contact:gooutdoors.co.uk