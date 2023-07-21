Fist Handwear Chapter 20 – Aerobix gloves review

I know what you’re thinking, the design of this glove is in your face. But if you really want to go lairy head onto the Fist website, there are a ton of gloves that are a lot more challenging.

If we ignore the design for a moment, what you have here is a quality riding glove. The back of the glove is made from a four-way stretch twill spandex, which fits really well across the knuckles but also feels supportive. The palm is hard-wearing Clarino leather, or rather synthetic leather.

I like the extended cuff and the fact that the Velcro strap is underneath the wrist – so you’re not going to catch it on anything when riding. But my absolute favourite thing about the Fist glove is the touch screen conductive index finger and thumb. I can post on Insta, take a few selfies and even pay at the tea stop without having to faff about taking my gloves off.

I also quite like the design. In fact, I’ve had loads of compliments and people asking about these gloves and they’re not even the most flamboyant from Fist’s range – I have a pair with a Giraffe design on. Price wise this is the going rate for a high-spec riding glove – it slightly undercuts the Fox Flexair but is a few pounds more than the Troy Lee Designs Air.

The glove has stained in a few places after a recent wet ride and the jury is out on whether that relief printing on the back, and especially the palm, is going to stay where it is. In my experience, it starts to peel after a few washes and the glove can start to look pretty tatty, but so far so good.

Review by Alice Burwell

Verdict Priced at the going rate for a high-spec riding glove, the Fist Aerobix has some neat details. The fit, feel and durability (so far) are all good too. What Fist has got going for it is the absolute variety of different designs available, from plain Jane to Kim Kardashian, it has you covered.