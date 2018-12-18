One pedal stroke on the 140mm travel Rocky Mountain Powerplay was enough to remind us why we love Rocky’s bespoke ebike system so much.

Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay A70 need to know

140mm travel 29er e-bike

Available FORMTM alloy frame

DynameTM 3.0 motor

632Wh lithium-ion battery (70 level) or 500Wh lithium-ion battery (50 level)

iWoc TRIO remote

RIDE-9TM geometry adjustment system

Upper idler straightens the chainline for reduced drivetrain wear

Standard PF92 bottom bracket is shop serviceable and easily replaceable

Single-sided chainstay and seatstay pivots for a narrower rear triangle—reduces heel rub, even with Boost spacing

Designed around 29 x 2.6in tyres; compatible with 27.5+ tyres

Metric shock, 210mm x 55mm

Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay A70 first ride

One pedal stroke on the 140mm travel Instinct A70 Powerplay was enough to remind us why we love Rocky’s bespoke ebike system so much… the power is simply exhilarating. It’s instant too, so there’s no delay if you stall on a climb and need to get going again.

If fact, the new Instinct A70 Powerplay has so much grunt, that even with the semi-slick 2.6in Maxxis Rekon tyres, fitted to help extend the life of the 632wh battery, we were able to power up steep, slippery climbs with the best of them. Proof, if it were needed, that Rocky’s Dyname 3.0 motor has plenty of modulation too.

When Rocky launched it’s first e-bike, the test winning Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay, it mirrored the geometry for the regular Altitude, right down to the super short chainstays. For the 29er Instinct it’s taken a slightly different approach, extending the chainstay length, not to accommodate the bigger 29in wheel, but to make the Instinct even better at conquering climbs. All other aspects of the geometry on the Instinct Powerplay mirror the regular Instinct, right down to the RIDE-9 geometry adjustment.

One big improvement for 2019, that’s also been adopted on the latest Altitude Powerplay is the iWoc Trio remote. It intuitive in use and makes it really easy to toggle through all three power modes. And because the remote vibrates every time you change the level of assistance, you don’t need to take your eyes of the trail ahead to know what’s going on beneath you. It also feels more robust than the outgoing handlebar remote.

Size wise, the Instinct isn’t the longest 29er e-bike we’ve ridden, but it feels all the more agile for it. It’s also got great standover clearance, so you shouldn’t have any issues upsizing if you fancy a longer, more stable ride.

We’ve got a size L Rocky Mountain Instinct A70 Powerplay for an extended test, so we’ll do a more detailed First Ride in the next issue of the mag. Oh and if you see us out razzing around on the new Rocky, be sure to say hi. Just don’t get suckered in to trying to keep up on the climbs, as the Instinct Powerplay is one seriously fast e-bike.

Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay press release

The Instinct PowerplayTM will take you to the places you never thought possible. When it comes time to head out the door that epic ride into the alpine, you’ll be riding further and faster than ever before on what is our most versatile e-MTB yet.

Taking our PowerplayTM line up to the next level, the Instinct PowerplayTM integrates our powerful DynameTM 3.0 drive system with a 29” wheeled platform for fast rolling rides and long distances. Featuring the new iWoc TRIO remote, our RIDE-9TM adjustment system, tweaked suspension kinematics, and great small-bump sensitivity, the Instinct PowerplayTM is perfect for the big epic rides!

DynameTM 3.0 DRIVE SYSTEM

Designed in Canada, in collaboration with Propulsion Powercycle, the DynameTM 3.0 drive system is a sleek, lightweight, and powerful electric assist that pushes the boundaries of electric bikes. Its compact, low-mounted motor allows us to design electric mountain bikes to our suspension and handling standards—with proper geometry and ideal pivot placement. The system provides class-leading torque, instant power response, and super-fast charging.

Next generation drive system

iWoc TRIO

The iWoc TRIO is a sleek, compact, 3-button remote that is intuitive and easy to use.

Intuitive pedal assist

An in-line torque sensor provides smooth, instant power response, making for an intuitive, natural ride with no learning curve.

Get on and go.

Charge fast, then charge hard

The 48v system provides super short charge times, taking only two hours to reach 80% capacity of the available 632Wh lithium ion battery.

Fully supported

Easily serviceable components, with both replacement parts and strong dealer service support.

DYNAMETM 3.0 DRIVE SYSTEM DETAILS

• High efficiency, three-phase brushless motor provides class- leading torque

• Instant, natural power response makes for an intuitive ride, thanks to an in-line torque sensor

• 48v battery voltage for fast-charging and heat management in high-torque scenarios

• To prevent creaking and wear, pedaling forces are isolated from the drive system via a bottom bracket shell that is integral to the frame itself

• Increased stiffness thanks to structural motor casing

• Compact, low-profile motor design with reinforced motor casing and integrated motor-brace bashguard

• Display-free with a low-profile remote for a pure ride experience

Rider: Andreas Hestler Photo: Margus Riga Location: Vancouver Island, BC

• Bar-mounted remote displays assist level, battery level, and diagnostics; controls three assist levels and “walk” mode

• Optional ebikemotion mobile app (iOS & Android) connects via Bluetooth and provides a wide range of system customization, reach estimates, ride tracking, and more

• Available with a massive 632Wh lithium-ion battery (70 level) or 500Wh lithium-ion battery (50 level)

• Minimal drag when exceeding the motor speed or when drive system is disengaged thanks to crankset clutch and elimination of traditional e-bike gearbox

• Based on a third-generation electric drive system that’s been in development since 2010

• Strong regional dealer service support

• Wear items (BB, drive sprocket) are shop-serviceable with common shop tools

• Works with standard Race Face bottom bracket and crankset

• Charge fast, then charge hard: ultra-fast charge times of 1 hour 40 minutes (to 80%) with the 500W

We developed our own drive system so we could maintain the geometry, handling, and ride characteristics that our bikes are known for. The other systems on the market today force frame designs to be compromised rather than seamlessly integrated like ours. Our battery is stored within the downtube of our frames and the drive system itself is nicely tucked above the bottom bracket at the base of the seat tube.

Our drive system allows for an instant, natural power response that makes for an intuitive ride thanks to an in-line torque sensor. With this sensor, the power rolls on and rolls off smoothly resulting in greater bike control from the rider. This means no more spinning out on climbs, you have the ability to soft pedal technical sections or tight switchbacks, and an overall increased level of confidence as you approach and exit corners.