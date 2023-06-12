Is the Porsche-powered Greyp G6.6 the supercar of the eMTB world?

An e-bike with the power of Porsche behind it? That's a whole lot of promise but does the Greyp G6.6 live up to its potential?

If you are a modern e-bike brand that was originally part of Rimac Automobili, the high-end electric sports car company, and then you are bought by Porsche, chances are you’re not making the e-bike equivalent of a Ford Fiesta. It’s likely you’re producing a super e-bike, with the latest tech and an impressive trail presence. Greyp is that company, but the real question is if the G6.6 is that e-bike?

Need to know:

E-bike from the same marque as Porsche, with 460W MPF motor with easily removable 700Wh Porsche battery

Full carbon frameset with single pivot suspension

Mullet design with 160mm Formula Selva fork and RockShox Monarch RTS shock pumping out 150mm of rear travel.

Front and rear brake lights with built-in twin 1080p@30fps cameras

Most supercars come with a cool carbon fibre skin and that’s also the case here. The Greyp G6.6 gets a full high-modulus composite chassis, which is bolted together with stainless-steel hardware. You also get a couple of nice details like a chain device, a rubber mudguard behind the BB to keep dirt off the main pivot bearings, a bonded chainstay protector and a large bash guard to shield the motor.

The motor in question is a Taiwanese made MPF unit, but Greyp is offering two options on the G6.6, a 6.0c which is limited to 25kph and the 6.0s motor featured here, which will run to 45kph. Obviously the latter is derestricted, and when we put that to the UK importer it told us that the 6.0s is for competition and off-road use only.

Peak power of the motor is 460w and powering the motor it is a custom 700Wh (Li-ion) Porsche battery. And this is where the bike gets interesting. Rather than being housed inside the downtube, this battery bridges the down tube and seat tube, which looks odd, but there’s a method in the madness, because removing the battery literally takes seconds. There’s a little lever on the front that you flip up and the whole battery pops out without needing a tool or a key. Handy for racing or charging indoors, right?

Controlling the motor is a CIM (Central Intelligence Module) housed in front of the custom 50mm stem. This functions like a standard display, albeit it a large one, and it has the trip info, battery and assist levels and you can toggle through the displays in the usual way.

However, if you download the Greyp app onto your Android or IOS phone you can mount your phone to the screen using the silicone attachment, and it becomes a smart dashboard. You can then use the mini joystick to access a ton of ride info including cadence, an optional heart rate monitor function and a navigation mode that lets you record your rides. The bike even has built-in 3G, so you can see its location and use the app’s security feature to immobilise it if needed.

The on-bar remote lets you toggle between five assistance levels, including a really powerful walk mode. You can also use it to turn the built-in front and rear lights on and off. The cool thing about the rear light is it’s connected to the brake levers via electronic brake sensors, so there’s a fully functioning brake light on this bike. In theory, riders following can see when you’re pulling on the brakes, but not when it’s muddy because being positioned right under the saddle, the rear light is in the firing of trail spray.

In the centre of each light is a small, HD video camera, which you can access through the dashboard and record from either end. The output from the rear camera can also be viewed on the display, so you can just watch what’s happening behind – handy for keeping tabs on a younger or less experienced rider.

And despite being loaded with tech, Greyp hasn’t scrimped on the specification. It’s splashed out on a Formula Selva S fork and powerful Cura 4-piston disc brakes. It’s also running a RockShox Monarch RT3 rear shock and SRAM GX and drivetrain. To take the edge off those hard hits there’s a shock-absorbing Spank Vibrocore handlebar and an aluminium Fulcrum wheelset, the latter shod the latest soft-compound Schwalbe Eddy Current Addix e-bike 2.6in tyres. You even get a set of flat pedals thrown in to get you up and running.

How it rides

Removing the battery from the Greyp G6.6 shows just how much of a chore it can be on other e-bikes. However, the mid-frame battery position is a compromise – there’s no room for a bottle cage or internal dropper post-routing, which explains why Greyp has fitted an externally routed KS Lev dropper on the G6.6. There are drop-specific posts fitted across the four frame sizes, but there are wires everywhere on this bike (including one over the front camera) and I also had to reacquaint myself with the old-school, over-bar dropper post remote.

The geometry on the Greyp G6.6 is dated too – the head angle is steeper and the seat angle slacker than most of the e-bikes tested. It’s a compact bike in terms of reach (420mm size L) and wheelbase, and they’re combined with a high 353mm bottom bracket and super long 480mm chainstay, so it’s everything a modern e-bike is not.

Greyp obviously designs bikes for its local conditions and, having just come back from Croatia, it is incredibly rocky there, so I can totally appreciate the increased pedal clearance of the elevated BB. However, when you factor in the restrictive saddle adjustment, and 540mm seat tube it feels really tall.

The long chainstay does keep the bike glued to the climbs but it’s almost pedestrian through singletrack, despite it running a smaller 27.5in rear wheel. And I think the lack of zip is primarily due to the weight – 26kg is pretty hefty for a carbon e-bike – but the rear suspension plays its part too.

With 150mm travel on the rear, the Greyp G6.6 is a single-pivot with a small swing-link activating the rear shock. Initially, it was hard to get the rear end moving, but when I opened up the damping and increased the sag it just seemed to fall through the travel, so in the end I went back to a firmer setting. That created more support but looking at where the battery is positioned, I just wonder if the suspension design is to do with packaging rather than optimum kinematics.

E-bikes come in all shapes and sizes and there are some pretty sick-looking options, so for a company that is owned by Porsche, the Greyp G6.6 lacks the go-faster lines of its parent product. It does however have the grunt, especially with the unrestricted 6.0s motor and its 45kph top speed. But is it really street/trail-legal?

Verdict I reckon app integration is where it’s going on modern e-bikes, so in that regard, the Greyp G6.6 is innovative, but the shape and suspension design mirror an older template. If you hate clipping pedals or just ride a lot of bumpy bridleways, the G6.6 charges along but to add real pace and excitement it needs to be lighter, lower and longer.