Focus SAM2 Pro first ride

The Focus Sam2 Pro is an enduro e-bike that trims the weight by downsizing the battery but is the lack of accessibility a price worth paying?

Focus Sam2 Pro need to know

170mm travel enduro bike e-bike

Shimano STEPS motor with Focus TEC battery

Extra battery can be mounted on down tube to boost range

With a whopping 170mm of travel, aggressive geometry and Shimano’s superbly calibrated Shimano STEPS motor, the Focus Sam2 is an enduro bike with a built-in uplift.

Focus has endowed the Sam2 with a host of unique features to really set it apart from the competition. The most significant, and contentious, of which is the TEC (Tailored Energy Concept) battery. Housed within the aluminium down tube is a power pack of Focus’s own design. It uses a smaller 380Wh capacity than most of its rivals (500Wh is common), which reduces the Sam2’s effective range, but saves about 400g over the larger capacity unit. Because there’s no gaping hole in the down tube you can’t remove the battery easily for remote charging, but the frame doesn’t need extensive reinforcement as a result, so less material can be used in its construction.

Focus argues that 500Wh is too much for most e-bike rides, but not enough for when you do really want to get out on an all-day epic. It believes a smaller power pack gives you more agile, rewarding handling on local loops, and then sells an extra booster battery that effectively doubles your capacity for longer rides. At £449, this range extender is not a cheap addition, and when it’s mounted to the down tube, the handling is definitely compromised.

During testing, the longest ride I managed from the Sam2’s internal battery was 44km with 1,200m of climbing. This was in perfect conditions – dry, fast rolling, warm but not too hot – using Eco mode the entire time. Heavier riders (I weigh 70kg), colder temps and muddy conditions will all chip away at that figure. Run it in Trail mode in the winter and you’re looking at more like 25-30km.

It’s certainly limiting, but for some riders it may be enough. The bigger issue for me is the internal battery. Sure, it is removable, but getting it out is enough of a rigmarole that I doubt anyone will bother. Which leaves you with a problem if you don’t have the luxury of power in your bike storage area; either you bring your bike in the house, or you run an extension lead to the garage/shed.

So, while it lacks some convenience, does Focus’s modular battery system pay you back in the handling department? Well, yes and no. Considering the amount of travel, the Sam2 is relatively agile, but it’s not as quick to change direction as the new Canyon Spectral:On or the Merida e-One-Sixty. Partly this is down to having more travel and longer chainstays, but the kinematics of Focus’s FOLD suspension linkage also plays a part. This really wants to fall into the sag position, and so lacks some support at it enters the mid-stroke. The result is less resistance to push against and create the pop necessary to unweight the Sam2. Having said that, the suspension is certainly supple, and has sufficient progression towards the end of the stroke, so it works well over the bumps.

With a steep seat angle and relatively long chainstays the Focus climbs very effectively. The only shortcoming is traction from the 2.5in Wide Trail Maxxis Minion DHR tyres. On technical climbs, where grip is at a premium, the Jam2 slips a little more readily than it might with a big volume Plus tyre.

Tyre size isn’t the only area in which the Focus could do with growing. There are only three frame sizes, none of which are particularly progressive, so the Sam2 will be too small for anyone much over 6ft.

Focus has really sweated the details when it designed the Sam2. I’m a big fan of the ingenious integration, and the bike really hustles on heavy-duty enduro tracks with a confident and sure-footed swagger. However, I’m not entirely sold on the smaller capacity battery and it’s really frustrating that you can’t remove it easily for charging.