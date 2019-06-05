Mavic XA Matryx Clip shoe review

The Mavic XA Matryx Clip shoe is their latest, technology-rich, trail riding shoe. It’s a strong contender to win out in the battle of clip-in MTB shoes.

The Matryx name stems from the patented Kevlar-reinforced woven material used in the upper. This material is stiff but comfy, super tough, lightweight and breathes well. Mavic’s upper is really well vented, but still very good at resisting splashes and water, since there’s a re-enforced toe cap zone and also a sock-style nylon liner underneath wrapping inside the front part.

The thick, well-padded tongue is snug, secure and supportive against the upper foot, and the Matryx is easy to fasten one-handed with a smooth lace system that threads through the tongue to better stabilise the foot. There’s also a sturdy wrap-over ankle strap to further tune tension.

The sole uses a ‘Contragrip’ pattern that lives up to brand claims of outstanding traction. Widely spaced hexagon grip blocks make it superbly grippy and stable walking off the bike, and it’s one of the best clip shoe soles we’ve ever used for longer or steeper hikes up muddy hills. Inside, a rigid internal plate delivers extra stiffness while pedalling, but it’s not so stiff Mavic’s shoe ever feels harsh or twangy.

The Matryx is really comfy all day long and has just about the perfect sole stiffness to feel the bike. It sits close to the pedal too, so you feel really connected, and the fact it’s lighter than most ensures feet are easier to turn over when pedalling and climbing too.

Mavic’s XA Matryx strikes a near perfect balance of stiffness and comfort and has class-leading off-the-bike grip for hiking about wet trails. Just about the only complaint then is the steep £160 asking price, and you’ll need to try for size too as Mavic’s shoes come up around half a size smaller than most brands.