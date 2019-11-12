7 IDP Sam Hill Knee pad review

This is 7iDP Sam Hill signature knee pad, so obviously the multi-winning DH and enduro warrior has input into the design.

Since Sam Hill focuses exclusively on Enduro this knee pad has to strike the right balance between comfort and protection. 7idp has achieved this by using a lightweight four-way stretch mesh chassis, combined with a removable Sastec pad and a full perimeter of smaller pads to help stabilise the central knee cap and offering good lateral protection. Sastec is a self-hardening material, a bit like D3o and its removable because the Sastec is affected by temperature, so when wash the pad it can reduce its effectiveness.

The Sastec is pre-shaped but like self-hardening materials it deforms easily to your knee’s profile. The overall fit of the Sam Hill is super snug and I never had to pull it up once while riding. 7idp is offering the Sam Hill in four sizes and with the silicone/mesh back it’s dead easy to pull on. This mesh also seems a lot more durable – a lot of lightweight knee pads I’ve tested eventually rip at the calf as you pull them on and off.

With its mesh construction and perforated Sastec bumper, the Sam Hill is lightweight but it does run pretty warm. That’s okay for this time of year but high summer you’re going to sweat a bit than some. That said, for a knee pad that fits this good and offers the right amount of protection for everyday trail riding, it’s a small price to pay.