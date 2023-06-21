MBR Summer 2023 – 291

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR May 2023.
Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month?
On the cover
Be a better rider
We’ve teamed up with YT Industries to help improve your riding this summer, learn how to get the best from your bike and body, and boost your skill level
Caersws Bike Park
We head to Mid Wales to meet Matt Simmonds, who’s taken Caersws from a collection of hammered downhill tracks to a fledgling new bike park
How to
Fit and Fast
What does it take to stay fit, fast and injury free over the years? Greg Minnaar’s coach Alan Milway talks us through the GOAT’s approach
Skills: Racecraft Part 2
How to plan your race weekend, set up your bikes, learn the tracks, pace your efforts out, and tackle corners blind, with expert advice from Dirt School’s Innes Graham
Bikes and gear
First Rides
Canyon Strive:ON CFR, GT Sensor Carbon Pro LE and Pivot Mach 4 SL Team XX SL
Longtermers
Updates on the Pivot Firebird Pro, Sonder Signal and Scott Genius ST 900 Tuned, and it’s verdict time after nearly two years with the Specialized Kenevo SL
Product
Lifeline Pro workstand, Rab Women’s Cinder Borealis jacket, Leatt Airflex Hybrid Pro kneepads, POC Oseus VPD kneepads, Spank Spoon 35 handlebar, Birzman Tiny Tanker pump tested, and more
Tested: Pedals
A quintuple of clipless pedals, and a quinary of flats on test, from Nukeproof, Crankbrothers, Deity, Burgtec and more reviewed
Biketest: XC bikes
Two bikes that blur the lines between trail and XC, the Trek Top Fuel 8 and Lapierre XRM 6.9
Bikes in this issue;
- Canyon Strive:ON CFR
- Giant Glory
- GT Sensor Carbon Pro LE
- Lapierre XRM 6.9
- Pivot Firebird Pro
- Pivot Mach 4 SL Team XX SL
- Scott Genius ST 900 Tuned
- Sonder Signal ST GX
- Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp
- Specialized Diverge STR Expert
- Specialized Epic Hardtail Comp
- Trek Top Fuel 8
Regulars
The Buzz: XC versis gravel
We put a Specialized Diverge against the Specialized Epic to find out whether gravel deserves a place in mbr