MBR Summer 2021

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside.

ON THE COVER

Vali Höll and Tracy Moseley take to the Austrian Alps. Photographer: Moritz Ablinger.

SHEFFIELD: CITY OF SHRED

What makes Sheffield such a special place for mountain biking? Local rider Hanna Jonsson tells us of the steel city’s mtb history, what makes famous riding spots like Wharncliffe so good and so varied, and how the riding demographic is changing.

VALI HOLL TALKS TO TRACY MOSELEY

There’s a saying: you can’t be what you can’t see. It’s particularly applicable to mountain biking, where there are fewer women riding than men and fewer female racers to imitate and be inspired by. That didn’t stop DH prodigy Vali Höll. Tracy Moseley finds out how she found the sport, the future of mtb, her early years, the riders who influenced her, and the best thing about crashes… learning from them.

MAKE MTB YOUR JOB

There’s no getting away from work, unless you’re very lucky then most of us spend our adult lives toiling away at it. But what if there was a way to turn the best sport in the world into a career, go from weekend warrior to mtb pro? We speak to six inspirational women who’ve done just that, finding jobs in the biz from physiotherapy to photography.

FIRST RIDES

Focus has redesigned its famously frugal Jam trail bike, now with a new suspension platform, 29in wheels and a handy tool pouch. We find out if it’s worth the sugar. Plus first rides on the Banshee Titan, a new 29er enduro/trail bike boasting 155mm travel, and the Scott Ransom eRide 910 e-bike with Bosch power unit.

LONGTERMERS

Time to catch up on our long-term test fleet: Ben Smith gets to grips with app life, learning how to set up the electronic shifting, dropper post and tyre pressure monitor on his Kona Process 134 Supreme. Plus updates on the Giant Trance X 29 2, Haibike Allmtn 6, Nukeproof Scout 290 Pro, and Vitus Escarpe 29 CRS.

PRODUCT

On test this month is the new RockShox Pike Ultimate fork; and a must have for Scott owners – the Wolf Tooth ReMote BarCentric lever to neaten up your cockpit. Plus the clever Stique ML125 multi- tool, Fabric Line-S Women’s Race Flat saddle, Specialized Trail Long Sleeve Jersey, Fox Indicator short, and loads more.

TESTED: WOMEN’S SUMMER KIT

Women’s mtb clothing is a minefield: with a huge range of body shapes and personal preferences to cater for, and a distinct lack of shops stocking the stuff to actually try it on. We’ve put it together for you then, pulling out the best jerseys and shorts to fit tall and short riders.

BIKE TEST: WOMEN’S E-BIKES

Are women’s e-bikes just slimmed down versions of men’s bikes or do they offer something really useful for riders? To find out, we have two on test: the Liv (women’s division of Giant) Intrigue X E+ 1, with 140mm travel and a Yamaha motor; and the Contessa (Scott) Strike eRide 920, powered by the formidable Bosch unit.

TEMPO TRAINING FOR INSTANT SPEED

Wouldn’t it be great if we could ride faster and for longer, with less effort? We can, and for once the solution is not e-bikes, it’s to improve your fitness with off-the-bike training. Fay Cunningham from matchmyworkout.com shows us how to build our explosive power and tolerance of lactic acid by incorporating a tempo session to a mid-week schedule,

SKILLS: RAISE YOUR GAME

With the summer in full swing, and some miles under your tyres after a year of restrictions, it’s time to ramp up your goals and set some targets. Andy Barlow has a smorgasbord of ideas, from taking on a race, to mastering the manual or full-speed drops.

