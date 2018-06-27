Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and route maps to help you find new places to get out and ride.

What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

MBR Summer 2018

On the cover: Dan Trent in search of the Lake District’s best descents, on Black Sail Pass. Photographer: Sim Mainey.

£1k wonders

Full suspension bikes costing just £1,000 that still deliver a fun, fast and reliable ride. Think that’s impossible? Think again, we’ve got the Calibre Bossnut, new upstart Jamis Dakar, the Polygon Siskiu D5 and Voodoo Canzo.

Lakes in summer

With the promise of fine weather, longer days and bank holidays mountain bikers are drawn back towards those epic days out and challenging mountains: we head to the Lakes in search of some of the UK’s best summer riding.

Sam Hill’s Mega

To celebrate Sam Hill’s EWS winning ways Nukeproof has released just 50 special edition Megas, with custom 180mm travel forks, new Deemax Pro wheelset and enduro “essential” handguards. No guarantees you’ll ride like the champ, mind.

First rides

First rides on the Norco Sight A2 29er trail bike with 130mm travel; Dartmoor’s hardcore hardtail, the Hornet; and two new e-bikes, the BMC Speedfox AMP TWO; and Focus Sam2 Pro

Longtermers

It’s signoff time for the Whyte 905 hardtail longtermer, will Charlie love it enough to dish out top marks? Read the final review. Plus updates on the Scott Genius, Trek Remedy, Saracen Kili Flyer, Lapierre Zesty, Canyon Spectral and Whyte 905.

Product

Sixth Element’s carbon Enduro race-ready wheelset reviewed and rated, plus loads more products on test.

Tested: Trail tyres

Essential for cornering, stopping and accelerating, top-quality tyres are a must-have for proper trail riding. We’ve got 12 on test, from Bontrager, Continental, Maxxis, Michelin, Schwalbe, WTB, Specialized and more.

Bikes in this issue

BMC Speedfox AMP TWO

Calibre Bossnut V3

Canyon Spectral Al 6.0

Dartmoor Hornet

Focus Sam2 Pro

Jamis Dakar

Lapierre Zesty AM 527 Ultimate

Norco Sight A2 29er

Nukeproof Mega 275 Worx Carbon

Polygon Siskiu D5

Saracen Kili Flyer

Scott Genius 900 Tuned

Trek Remedy 8 27.5 Women’s

Whyte 905

Brake with control

Everything you wanted to know about expert brake control: How to keep control when you’re braking, where to use your stoppers and which one to pull in a crisis.

Conquer steeper trails

Get your body position sorted now and you’ll start attacking steeper trails as well as any other, says Andy Barlow from Dirt School.

Regulars

Big pictures

Buzz: The Nukeproof Mega is now available in a Sam Hill Worx version, get them while they’re hot. Plus new bikes, where to ride and inspiration.

Mailbox: Your rants, raves and witty ripostes

Three Bike Garage: Cesar Rojo from Unno tells us about his ultimate three bike garage