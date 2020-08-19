MBR September 2020

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride.

What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

On the cover

Editor Danny goes loam hunting on the new Yeti SB115 Photographer: Roo Fowler

Trash Talking

There’s a rubbish epidemic breakout out on our trails, as more and more people escape to the countryside. The solution to the problem is right in front of us though – outdoor users need a sea change to reconnect with the countryside, and Trash Free Trails knows how to make it happen.

First Rides

This month’s hottest new e-bike is the Whyte E-160RS, with more travel than the E-150, some subtle geometry tweaks and the addition of the Fox 38 it’s now even more capable. Plus we ride the Spur, Transition’s short-travel, lightweight speed machine and the rare and stunning Antidote Carbonjack 29 made with something called Vectran in its carbon fibre.

Longtermers

The Cannondale Habit develops some teething issues with its shock, but gains an extra 5mm travel under the tape measure: Laura moves to the FoD with the express intention of packing in more riding on the Contessa Ransom: PB gets friendly with his Radon Render e-bike: Ben sums up the strengths and weaknesses of his NS Synonym: Benji converts the Nukeproof Reactor back to 29 from mullet: and Ben Smith gets his Strive back from Canyon… fixed at last?

Product

Enve’s AM30 wheels are on test this month, not cheap at £1,800 but a whole new pricepoint for the king of carbon. Plus we review the new Burgtec Enduro stem, Ride Concepts’ Transition clipless shoe, the Spank Oozy saddle, SDG Thrice grips, Race Face Atlas handlebar and Vapour Blackline Vapour Nukeproof gloves.

Tested: Trail forks

Simple question, what’s the best fork for your trail bike? We puzzle it out, testing the RockShox Lyrik, Fox 36, Cane Creek Helm, DT Swiss F535 One, Manitou Mezza, and Formula Selva R.

Bike test: short travel rippers

Full-suspension bikes with short travel and aggressive geometry have taken over 2020: We pit the NS Synonym against the Giant Trance and the Marin Rift Zone to see which is the quickest whippet in the pack.

Bikes in this Issue

Antidote Carbonjack 29

Cannondale Habit Carbon 3

Canyon Strive CF 8.0

Giant Trance Advanced Pro 29 2

Marin Rift Zone Carbon 2

NS Synonym TR2

Nukeproof Reactor 290C Elite

Radon Render 10.0

Scott Contessa Ransom 910

Transition Spur

Whyte E-160RS V1

Whyte T-130 SR Youth V2

Yeti Arc T2

Yeti SB115

YT Jeffsy Primus JP 26

Get fit for riding

This month’s going to hurt, but it’ll be worth it – we’ve got the latest Ride Replacement Workout from Fit4Racing, targeting cardio it’s designed to put you in the best possible shape for riding, so you’ll hit the trails fitter and faster than ever.

Skills: Coach your mates Part 2

Now we can ride with our friends again, there’s a great opportunity to learn from each other and boost our skills. Dirt School’s Andy Barlow shows us how to construct the perfect environment for nurturing skills and experience while learning from one another… all without losing friends by the end of the day.

When lockdown lifts

We headed to BikePark Wales for the opening day after lockdown, to find out how riders had coped without their usual haunts. Would they come flooding back? How much did they miss riding with friends? And is BPW’s first green trail the beginning of a new era?