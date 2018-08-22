Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

MBR September 2018

On the cover: Al Muldoon feels out the latest GT Sensor, at Norway’s Trysil Bike Park

Photographer: Callum Philpott

Isle of Arran

With 1,000m peaks, white sand beaches and miles of trails it’s surprising the Isle of Arran isn’t a better known riding destination… especially given how close it lies to Glasgow. We head in search of pristine singletrack to find out if it could be the next Skye.

Doethie Valley

The Doethie Valley in mid-Wales is remote and little ridden, hidden away in what was nearly the Cambrian National Park. We declared it our Trail of the Year back in 2011 so it’s high time it had a revisit to find out why it tickled us so seven years back.

Bold Cycles Unplugged

Probably the most innovative new bike we’ve seen this year, the Unplugged from Bold hides its shock away inside the frame. And if that wasn’t novel enough, this bike has adjustable geometry and sizing so you can grow the bike to match your style.

First rides

The GT Sensor Carbon Pro 29er trail bike with 130mm travel and flip-chip geometry adjust, the Santa Cruz 5010 CC XO1 Reserve with 130mm travel and flip-chip geometry adjust (can you see a trend?!), Orbea’s brand new XC or trail bike… without geometry adjust, and the Trek Powerfly LT 9 e-bike with side-loading battery.

Longtermers

Longtermer debutant Paul Burwell comes out into society with a 160mm travel Fantic e-bike, and it’s verdict time for Dan’s Saracen Kili Flyer trail bike. Plus updates on the Canyon Spectral, Lapierre Zesty and Trek Remedy.

Product

We test the bargain-priced Halo Vortex wheelset, Oakley’s Flight Jacket and the Adidas Evil Eye Evo Pro go head to head, the Giro Chamber 2 clipless shoe gets reviewed, and loads more.

Lightweight kneepads

This month we’ve got kneepads you can ride all day in without getting too clammy, but that still offer decent protection — the ultimate blend of comfort and performance then. With a dozen reviewed we’ve got something for every patella.

Boutique bikes

Want to ride something out of the ordinary? On test are three boutique bikes from across the pond, trail bikes with no expense spared components, carbon frames and strong US accents: The Intense Carbine 29C Factory, Ibis Ripmo XT 1x Werx and Santa Cruz Hightower LT XO1 Reserve.

Introducing style

Looking stylish on the bike comes from your basic skills, build these and you’ll be riding so confidently you won’t even notice you’re looking good.

Learn to jump

Jumping is about more than just showboating, it teaches us how to get maximum grip on the trail, gain control in corners… and have enormous fun. Andy Barlow from Dirt School shows us the jumping basics.

Regulars

Big pictures

Buzz: Are the Lake District’s famous trails being repaired, or sanitised? We look at the stone pitching on Boredale Haus.

Mailbox: Your rants, raves and witty ripostes

Three bike garage: From hucking Grifters to making the GeoMetron, Chris Porter reveals the three bikes that mean the most to him

