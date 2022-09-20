MBR October 2022 – 281

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR October 2022.

On the Cover

Steve Larking makes steep look easy. Photographer: James Vincent.

Features

The UK’s best descents

Our list of the top-24 trails this small island has to offer: some are rocky and gnarly like the Ciaran Path, some flowy and fast like the Elan Valley’s blue trail; but all leave you buzzing by the end.

Bikes and gear

First rides

We ride the new Whyte T-140 RS, YT Capra 29 Core 2, and Mondraker Crafty R with Bosch e-bike ABS brakes.

Longtermers

Updates on the Privateer 141 with Ohlins suspension, Sonder Signal hardtail, Specialized Kenevo SL lightweight eeb, and the Giant Reign E+ 1 e-bike.

Product

On test this month is the new Mavic E-Deemax S 30/35 wheelset, Endura MT500 Mips helmet, Syncros Boundary 1.0SH Digital Shock Pump, and loads more.

Tested: Trail forks

The best 120-140mm travel forks for trail and downcountry bikes, ridden and rated: Fox 34 Float Factory GRIP2, RockShox Pike Ultimate, Suntour Durolux 36 EQ RC2, Marzocchi Bomber Z2 Rail, and Öhlins RXF34 m.2 on test.

Bike test: British built bikes

With Brexit, global supply problems and inflation bumping up prices and slowing delivery times, bikes made right here in the UK look ever more appealing. We test a carbon Hope, alloy Orange and steel Cotic.

Bikes featured this issue

Cotic Rocket Max

Giant Reign E+ 1

Hope HB 916

Orange Switch 7

Mondraker Crafty R with Bosch e-bike ABS

Privateer 141 Ohlins

Sonder Signal ST GX

Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp

Whyte T-140 RS

YT Capra 29 Core 2

How to

Buzz: Fit and fast

How strong a mountain biker are you? Check out our seven performance metrics that every mountain biker should strive to meet.

Skills: Gradient

Dirt School shows us how to smooth out complicated bits of trail, swap gravity for grip, and make the control you have on complicated trails feel more consistent and predictable.

The Buzz

Llys-y-Fran in Pembrokeshire is a new 14km trail at the edge of Wales, packed with old-school features and new-school flow.

My best trail

Lakes local Tristan Tinn took up photography at a young age to document the daft stuff he was doing and seeing on his mountain bike. Fortunately for us, he’s still mucking about like this today. Check out his fave trail.