mbr november 2020

On the cover

The Privateer 141 on holiday in the Dolemites. Photographer: Roo Fowler.

Get off my land

Riding an unofficial trail could potentially land you a hefty fine and a criminal record, if the government’s proposed change to trespass becomes law. We look at the implications for mountain biking in England and Wales, and what we can all do to stop this immoderate legislation short of heading north of the border for Scotland’s brilliant access rights.

First rides

Giant has revived its famous Trance X 29 trail bike category with a lightweight carbon version, we cheerfully swing a leg over it for old times sake. Plus first rides on the new NS Bikes bigger travel Define Al 150, Privateer’s exciting new 141 trail bike, the state-of-the-art Formula Mod coil shock, and Yeti’s stunning Arc T1 hardtail

Longtermers

PB’s Radon Render gets some new tyres from Maxxis to increase its front end grip and improve rolling resistance too. JD gets the rebuilt shock back from Fox for his Cannondale Habit and dials the ultimate suspension setup. Meanwhile Laura tries to work out the differences between her women’s version Scott Contessa Ransom and the men’s bike, and Ben is still unable to ride his Canyon Strive after lamping himself on his Audi Nines tryouts. Finally Benji dishes out his verdict on Nukeproof’s Reactor.

Product

On test this month is the Sun Ringlé Düroc 37 Pro wheelset, complete with the brand’s new Super Bubba hub, the E13’s Plus stem, ION waterproof shorts, WTB’s Verdict tyre, the Accu-gage pressure gauge, 100% Altec helmet and 100% Brisker glove and loads more.

Tested: Lights

Night riding is great fun with the right lights setup, but with so many option on the market where do you start? Right here. We sort the bright sparks from the dullards, with lights on test from: Exposure, Hope, NightRider, Knog, Lifeline, Lupine, Light and Motion, Lumicycle, Magic Shine, and Cateye.

American trail bikes

They’d call this a “downcountry” bike test in the States, over here we’ll just call it a short travel trail bike test – rolls off the tongue. This month the Transition Spur goes head to head with Evil’s The Following – with 120mm travel and modern, relaxed geometry these bikes are designed to tear up singletrack at pace, but which is best?

Yoga for mountain bikers

Yoga does more than just make you limber and less prone to injury, you’ll gain better awareness of your body positioning, something that’ll help you ride faster and safer. Plus, yoga builds your focussing power, ideal for getting into the flow state on the trail.

The big push

Learn to push your bike into the trail and you’ll improve your riding experience, says Dirt School’s Andy Barlow. He shows us how pushing generates grip in corners, jump better, bunny hop higher and manual better.

Women in MTB

Do women have an equal standing as men in mountain biking, having the same positive experiences? Or are we sidelined extras on the sharp end of sexism? We ask as many women riders, guides, industry veterans and pro riders for their take.

Mailbox

The best of your comments from social media, from the sublime to the ridiculous.

My best trail

Vali Holl, downhill junior World Cup and World Championships winner, shows us an image from her first year as an elite.

