Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and route maps to help you find new places to get out and ride.

What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

MBR November 2018

On the cover: Al Muldoon gets pumped on the new Ohlins air-sprung fork and shock.

hotographer: Roo Fowler

November 2018

Women-only enduros

Women-only enduros are surging in popularity, from the Red Bull Foxhunt mass start race to the Swinduro in Berkshire there’s more opportunity than ever to race in a single sex environment.

Isle of Sky

Legendary in status for its breathtaking scenery, rugged mountains, windswept sandy beaches and exceptional singletrack, the Isle of Skye draws tourists across its bridge by the thousand. But is it a victim of its own success, is it too crowded to feel its sense of isolation and wildness? We head to the Cuillin range to find out.

First rides

Support, small bump sensitivity and superior damping is promised by the new Ohlins TTX Air Shock, we ride the new lightweight and trail-friendly Focus Sam 9.9 e-bike, the Insync Riddick RD900 hardtail gets a shakedown, and the Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Carbon wows with its revolutionary e-bike approach.

Longtermers

After eight months racing, railing, crashing and learning, Laura delivers her verdict on the Trek Remedy. Plus the YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race comes alive on big Scottish terrain, picking holes in the Fantic XF1 e-bike and the Lapierre Zesty AM gets its MOT.

Product

What’s the best XC race-winning fork you can slide into your headtube? We try and answer that, pitting the RockShox SID against Fox’s 32. Plus reviews of the cavernous Evoc Explorer Pro 30l pack, Discobreaks’ floating rotor, Syncros pump and loads more

Tested: lights

Time for a nightride anyone? You need some lights, and the good news is they’re cheaper and better than ever before, we’ve tested half a dozen bar mounted options and 6 helmet lights for the ultimate setup.

Clash of the titans

Two cutting-edge 29ers go head to head at Enduro2 in Davos, the Scott Ransom Tuned and Yeti’s SB150 T-Series X01. But which has the enduro winning formula and which lagged behind?

Bikes in this issue

Canyon Spectral Al 6.0

Fantic XF1 Integra Enduro 160

Focus Sam 9.9

Insync Riddick RD900

Lapierre Zesty AM 527 Ultimate

Scott Ransom Tuned

Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Carbon

Trek Remedy 8 27.5 Women’s

Yeti SB150 T-Series X01

YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race

How to gap

Essential for fast trail riding, learning to jump any gap can propel you safely over roots and rocks, fallen trees and depressions in the trail

Corner with confidence – part 1

This is any rider’s bread and butter, the part of riding that’s probably the most basic and the most fun. It’s hard to master this basic skill though, so ride guru Andy Barlow shows us how to break down any turn and ride it faster and safer.

Regulars

Big pictures

Buzz: Love winter this year with some of the best products to keep you warm, dry and upright on the bike as the trails turn slippery

Mailbox: Your rants, raves and witty ripostes

Afterimage: Photographer Tristan Tinn knows the Lakes like the back of his hand, but the past is a distant country – he researches the oldest snaps from his youth, riding narrow bars, tiny bikes and using way too much flash

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and route maps to help you find new places to get out and ride.