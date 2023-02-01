MBR March 2023 – 286

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR March 2023.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

On the Cover

Dan Lead tips it in, near Grasmere, the Lake District. Photographer: Tristan Tinn

Features

Wharncliffe Crags

We go in search of flow on some of the UK’s techiest trails, with Orange’s Dan Greenwood.

Valais, Switzerland

High Alpine singletrack, hard charging enduro tracks, bike park features, and… surfing?!

Bikes and gear

First Rides

First rides on the new Bold Unplugged Pro, Atherton AM130, and the Merida One-Forty.

Longtermers

We learn the secrets of the Mission Control app for JD’s Specialized Kenevo SL lightweight eeb. Plus updates on the Giant Reign E+ 1 e-bike, Privateer 141 Ohlins coil-sprung bike, Pivot Firebird Pro enduro machine, and Sonder Signal hardtail.

Product

On test this month is the Insta360 Go 2 POV. With its compact dimensions, light weight and unobtrusive mount, is it a better solution for most riders than the all-conquering GoPro?

Tested: Saddles

E-bikes and steeper seat angles place greater demands on the humble saddle – the industry has responded with wider, comfier perches, sometimes available in multiple sizes. We’ve got 10 on test.

Biketest: XC hardtails

On test this month is the Cube Reaction Pro, Giant XTC SLR 29 1, Scott Scale 965, and Trek X-Caliber 8.

Bikes featured this issue:

Atherton AM130

Bold Unplugged Pro

Cube Reaction Pro 88Merida One-Forty

Giant Reign E+ 1

Giant XTC SLR 29 1

Pivot Firebird Pro

Privateer 141 Ohlins

Scott Scale 965

Sonder Signal ST GX

Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp

Trek X-Caliber 8

How to

Buzz: Structure your training week

Get fitter and stronger with off the bike training, and still be fresh for your weekend ride: Read the Fit4Racing weekly training plan.

Skills: E-bike skills part 1

Dirt School shows us how to get the most from your e-biking riding, with tips on climbing and descending.

The Buzz: World Cup enduro

Enduro racing is now a World Cup sport for 2023, read about how it’ll work and all the changes coming to downhill, XC, marathon and more.

Column: Guy Kesteven

The times they are a changin’ – as responsible mountain bikers we need to be aware of our changing planet, and adapt our riding for the good, argues Guy.