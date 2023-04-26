MBR June 2023 – 289

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR May 2023.

On the cover

GeeMan puts the latest Atherton bike to the test, out in Moab. Photographer: Moonhead, June 2023

Features

Gee Atherton

We talk to mountain biking’s primo hardman about crashing on the Knife Edge, racing Hardline with a broken leg, and the joy of crumpets.

Why we ride

What is it that makes us climb aboard a bike and pedal it around the woods, even in the grimmest of conditions? Take a deep dive into the mountain biker’s psyche and figure out if it’s the adrenaline, the escape, or the post-ride beer.

Bikes and Gear

First Rides

First rides on the Liv Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite e-bike, Rotwild R.X275 lightweight eeb, and Shimano’s EP801 motor and Auto Shift.

Longtermers

Sean fettles his fit on the Sonder Signal hardtail, and it’s verdict time on Ben’s Privateer 141 Ohlins. Plus updates on the Pivot Firebird Pro and Specialized Kenevo SL.

Product

Hope’s ultra-short 155mm Evo Crank on test, plus the Topeak Smartguage D2, Shimano PD-ME700 pedal, Squirt cleaner, TLD Flowline helmet, Specialized 2FO DH shoe, and loads more.

Tested: Wheels

Five wheelsets on test this month from just £350, offering increased zip, feel and control all without breaking the bank.

Biketest: Hardcore hardtails

Three high end British hardtails reviewed: the Identiti Aka XT/LTD, Nukeproof Scout Elite 290 and Whyte 909 X.

How to

Buzz: Training for e-bikes

E-bikes take a fair bit more muscling around than your average bike, so it pays to make your body strong enough to take the strain. Fit4Racing’s Jonny Thompson shows us how to improve our upper body power.

Skills: Race ready Part 1

Enduro, XC, downhill or just racing your mates, Dirt School has the moves to get you fit for the race season ahead.

The Buzz: Future Pros

Our pick of the newest and most interesting bikes and gear for little shredders.

Column: Guy Kesteven

Trail centres were once the bright new future of mountain biking, but where are they today when most of us prefer ‘cheeky’ trails or private bike parks? Never short of an opinion, Guy has a theory.