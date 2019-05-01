Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride.

What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

MBR June 2019

On the cover: Al Muldoon puts Zipp’s ‘puncture proof’ rims to the test. Photographer: Dan Hearn.

Best of British

Whyte Bikes is 20 years old this year, a British brand producing some of the finest mountain bikes we’ve ever tested. But how does the brand hone its hardtails and push the boundaries of bike design, from more aggressive geometry to 2.8in tyres? The Surrey Hills, of course, mbr’s own stomping ground and coincidentally Whyte chief designer Ian Alexander’s too.

First rides

Zipp has ditched the traditional box section rim and adopted the moto approach for its new 3Zero wheelset, we find out if it really does stave off pinchflats. Plus we take the innovative new the Druid from fledgling brand Forbidden Bikes out for a spin, and make sense of its high single pivot suspension and idler design.

E-bike special

Thinking of taking the e-bike plunge? Our guide will talk you through the various battery and motor combo out there, reveal the most exciting new bikes out there, and show you which natural rides make the best e-bike routes.

Longtermers

Benji’s got spec problems on board his Vitus Sentier 27 VRS hardtail, JD gets the sucky shock serviced on his YT Capra, and Laura revels in her Rocky Mountain Altitude. Plus updates on the GT Sensor, and Nukeproof Mega

Product

We test DT Swiss’s sophisticated new F353 fork, Osprey’s Rolling Transporter luggage, the Leatt DBX 4.0 lightweight full face helmet, Nukeproof’s Blackline jacket, the Mavic Maytrx clipless shoes and loads more.

Tyres

Easily the most important upgrade you can make, and often the most affordable too, the best tyres will boost your grip and have you cornering faster and safer. It doesn’t stop their either, you’ll get fewer punctures too, and maybe even roll quicker too. We’ve tested the 10 best and newest tyres on the market to get you rolling.

29er trail slayers

Need more speed? Short travel 29ers offer incredible light weight rolling speed to cover the ground, but still have enough suspension travel oomph to leave you with a grin on your face at the end of it. On test is the Cannondale Habit Carbon 3, Giant Trance 29 1, Merida 120 6000 Specialized Stumpjumper FSR ST Comp Carbon 12-speed 29.

Bikes in this issue

Canyon Neuron On

Fantic XF1 Integra Enduro

Focus Sam 69

Forbidden Bikes Druid

Cannondale Habit Carbon 3

Giant Trance 29 1

Giant Trance E+3

GT Sensor Carbon Elite

Merida 120 6000

Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro

Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 50

Specialized Stumpjumper FSR ST Comp Carbon 12-speed 29

Vitus Sentier 27 VRS

Vitus e-Sommet VR

Whyte 203

YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race

Fit and fast

Andy Barlow from Dirt School shows us how to own your goals — how to keep developing as a mountain biker, keep improving and keep exposing ourselves to new experiences on the bike. Plus keep your mind and body supple with yoga for mountain bikers.

Skills: Tame technical trails

Making technical sections look easy and keeping your speed round in a series of corners and obstacles is all about finding your flow, says Andy from Dirt School. Here’s how to pick your grip points and keep calm when the trail gets hectic.

Regulars

Big pictures

Buzz:Amazing news from Wales, which looks set to get open access trails in the not too distant future. Plus inspiration on where to ride, how to get faster and fitter and the bikes to do it on.

Mailbox: It’s time to take out the trash, says one reader, who calls for an end to littering on our trails.

After Image: Former Orange chief Michael Bonney reveals his favourite ever image — Steve Peat winning at Fort Bill.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…