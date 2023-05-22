MBR July 2023 – 290

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR May 2023.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

E-bike Special Edition

This month we’re going big on e-bikes. We’ve crammed the issue full of information and advice on how to pick out the best e-bike, the skills you’ll need to ride them, the FAQs that always crop up, and there’s a run-down on motors and tech. You’ll be fully charged with knowledge and ready to press Turbo

How to

Fit to ride e-bikes

Fit4Racing’s Jonny Thompson reveals how to get fit and strong to maximise your time on the e-bike

Skills: e-bike essentials

How to let the weight do the work, push for grip and dominate your braking zones, with expert advice from Dirt School

Bikes and gear

First Rides

Forbidden Druid V2 X0, Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL Gen 2, Greyp G6.6

Biketest: E-bike of the Year

What’s the best e-bike out there? Find out with our biggest e-bike test ever, with models from Trek, Specialized, YT, Cannondale, Whyte and loads more

Longtermers

The Scott Genius ST 900 Tuned enters our longtermer fleet, plus updates on the Pivot Firebird Pro, Sonder Signal and Specialized Kenevo SL

Industry Nine 1/1 Enduro wheels tested, plus reviews of Madison’s new Crypto glasses, Fox Union Flat shoe, 7Mesg Slab short, Silca Ultimate brake and drivetrain cleaner, and more

Tested: Tyres

The best rubber reviewed and rated, including Conti’s long-awaited Kryptotal

Bikes in this issue:

Cannondale Moterra Neo Carbon LT 2

Forbidden Druid V2 X0

Giant Trance X Advanced E+ 1

Greyp G6.6

Mondraker Crafty Carbon R

Nukeproof Megawatt 297 Factory

Pivot Firebird Pro

Scott Genius ST 900 Tuned

Sonder Signal ST GX

Specialized Epic World Cup

Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL Gen 2

Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp

Specialized Turbo Levo Comp

Trek Rail 9.7

Whyte E-160 RSX

Yeti SB135 27.5in

Regulars

The Buzz: Tarland 2 Trails

Aberdeenshire’s hottest new trail centre ridden

Column: Guy Kesteven