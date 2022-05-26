MBR July 2022 – 277

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR July 2022.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR's digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

On the Cover

The Bold Linkin 135 cutting a swathe through spring. Photographer: Roo Fowler

Features

Trailblazers: Farmer John, Grenoside

Three of the UK’s best trail builders come together to form a trail builder supergroup, and make Grenoside in Sheffield great again. We were lucky enough to be there on the spot and watch a ten-year-old trail get a complete rebuild. The results? As a statement on where the sport is at… it’s a masterpiece.

Kids do enduro

Mountain bike races for kids have typically been either XC or downhill. Now though there’s a swathe of enduro races across the country catering for the latest crop of little shredders. Mbr heads north to try out the dedicated ‘Mums and Kids’ three-stage enduro race, at PMBA’s Gisburn Grassroots Enduro.

Bikes and gear

First rides

The latest and greatest Canyon Strive CFR gets an update, with longer and slacker geometry, adjustable headset cups to tune the reach, and the famous Canyon Shapeshifter technology with two distinct modes. We sling a leg over to find our inner Jack Moir. Plus we ride the new Starling Roost MX bike from British designer Joe McEwan, and V3 of the Nukeproof Scout 290 hardtail.

Longtermers

There’s a new addition to the fleet this month, the Sonder Signal ST GX. With its handmade 4130 steel frame, size-specific chain stays and up-to-date trail geometry, the idea is to take the hardtail into a new era. Plus JD dialls in the Specialized Turbo Keneo SL geometry with its five points of adjustment, PB breaks his Giant Reign E+ 1 e-bike again, and James Bracey revels in the Focus Jam’s attention to detail – SRAM UDH and Shimano XT brakes.

Product

Dainese is back with the world’s lightest ever DH-certified full face cycling helmet, called the Linea 01, it weighs a ridiculous 570g and promises to be superbly ventilated and comfortable. Read our review on it, alongside the Giro Source MIPS open face, Madison Flux Trouser, Peaty’s bicycle Brush set, Granite Stash tool, and loads more.

Tested: Tyres

Tyres have increased incrementally in performance over the last decade, but this year is a bit special thanks to the introduction of Continental’s latest crop: four years in production, and at last we have the Kryptotal Enduro. Conti isn’t the only brand investing big bucks either, Goodyear has a new version of the Newton, after opening its specialist bike division.

There’s also a great looking new option from E*thirteen called the Grappler Enduro MoPo, and they all go up against old favourites like the DHRII from Maxxis in our 10-tyre-shootout. Definitely not a test to miss.

Bike test

Short travel 29ers

If you’re a trail rider at your very core, we have four bikes that should be on your radar: The Bold Linkin 135 with its hidden shock, linkage and integrated storage in the downtube; Canyon’s new Spectral 125 built for the hard-charging rider that wants less travel and more interaction with the terrain; Mondraker’s new Raze with built-in suspension telemetry; and the Specialized Stumpjumper Expert with its stripped down, lightweight platform.

As ever we’ve taken the newest bikes available and put them through their paces to help you find the perfect bike for you and your riding.

How to

Buzz: Fit and fast

You don’t need a gym membership to see big performance gains on the bike, explains pro coach Jonny from Fit4Racing… body weight training can do it all. From the humble press up to core exercises like the bridge, he’ll show you how to get stronger off the bike and maximise your potential when you’re on it.

Skills: Jumping with confidence

Whipping your bike over a 30ft gap is great, but you don’t need to get big air to enjoy the benefits of perfect form in the air, explains Andy Barlow from Dirt School. In this basic introduction to jumping he talks us through the fundamentals of weighting your bike to gain control in any trail condition.

Buzz: The bike of tomorrow

Back in issue one we asked the movers and shakers of the industry what future bikes might look like. Some got it spot on, some were in a land of make believe, but all had strong opinions. Now, 25 years later, we’re asking industry experts the same question… apparently we’re getting integrated everything, modular batteries, electrics everywhere, and icecream makers in the head tube.

My best trail

Best known for his stylish riding, precise line choice and braking control, Remy Metailler is one of the gnarliest riders in the world. He shares his fave trail with us, in Squamish.