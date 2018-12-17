Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

MBR January 2019

On the cover: Rich Williams and Nic Merciandri high in Tuscany. Photographer: Stefan Voitl

Trail of the Year 2019

Where would we be without the trails we ride, those humble ribbons of dirt that make the sport possible? On fireroad, that’s where. So to celebrate the UK’s best trails we asked you back in the summer to nominate your favourite stretches of singletrack, both commercially made and volunteer built… well, the results are in and we can finally reveal your favourites.

Tuscany, Italy

We thought Tuscany was all about road riding, pizza and piazzas, but we reckon it could be the next big thing in mountain biking thanks to the Monte Pizani mountain range and its striations of ancient trail: Ben ‘Picolo’ Smith goes in search of bike nirvana.

First Rides

Former Trail Bike of the Year winner, the Whyte T130 returns with am updated 2019 edition, plus we ride the new short-travel Canyon Neuron trail ripper, and Intense Tazer e-bike with Shimano motor and mismatched wheel sizes.

Longtermers

A new stable mate enters the mbr pack this month in the shape of the new Rocky Mountain Altitude 50, 150mm travel of alloy trail bike that’s on a collision course with a Whistler holiday for Laura. Meanwhile Benji gives his verdict on the Lapierre Zesty Ultimate after 10months testing.

Product

New premium carbon wheels from South Industries from South Africa, Look Ex-Track clipless pedals, Topeak’s biggest Joe Blow ever, the Specialized Conceal SWAT tool, the new Worx cordless pressure washer and loads more reviewed.

£4k Carbon enduro bikes

Three carbon fibre enduro bikes that can handle any terrain — and downhills in particular — go head-to-head-to-head: Canyon’s Spectral CF 9.0, the GT Force Carbon Pro and Nukeproof’s Mega 275c Pro

Bikes in this Issue

Canyon Neuron CF 9.0 SL

Canyon Spectral Al 6.0

Canyon’s Spectral CF 9.0

Fantic XF1 Integra Enduro

GT Force Carbon Pro

GT Sensor Carbon Elite

Intense Tazer

Lapierre Zesty AM 527 Ultimate

Nukeproof’s Mega 275c Pro

Rocky Mountain Altitude 50

Whyte T130

YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race

Buzz Fit and Fast

Strength and fitness coach to the pros Alan Milway shows us how to get stronger and faster on the bike, while our Andy Barlow from Dirt School dishes out his riding tips on making the most of any trail centre visit.

Skills: Winter riding Part 1

The Great Summer of 2018 feels like another country as our trails return to their usual soggy selves. Andy Barlow shows us how to find grip when there’s little going, and enjoy the inevitable slide now you can control it more easily.

Regulars

Big pictures

Buzz: We get shown some secret singletrack, riding off-piste in the Wye Valley, and you can too with Wye Mtb.

Mailbox: Your rants, raves and witty ripostes

Afterimage: Geoff Gulevich tells us about his favourite image, from Nine Knights back in 2013.

