MBR February 2023 – 285

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR January 2023.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

On the Cover

Joe Barnes aka Top Chief loose in the Highlands. Photographer: Macca McCandlish

Features

Top Chief

Spicy local tracks in the Highlands, with Joe Barnes

Revolution Bike Park

Revs closes its trails permanently this month, we head up for one last memorial lap

Bikes and gear

First Rides

First rides on the new Scott Lumen lightweight e-bike, Haibike Allmtn CF12, and YT Jeffsy Primus 24.

Longtermers

Sean talks brakes aboard his Sonder Signal hardtail, plus updates on the Specialized Kenevo SL lightweight eeb, Giant Reign E+ 1 e-bike, Privateer 141 Ohlins coil-sprung bike, and the Pivot Firebird Pro enduro machine.

Product

On test this month is the minimalist Insta360 Go 2 POV camera, Altura Kielder Unisex Trail Glove, Mavic CrossMax XL wheelset, Race Face Atlas pedal, Rapha Trail Liner, POC Spine VPD Vest, Alpinestars Paragon Plus Protection vest, and Altura Ridge Thermal Waterproof trousers.

Tested: Tool kits

Doing your own spanner work is satisfying (mostly) and money saving – we’ve got the best MTB-specific hardware on test to help you find the right tool for the job.

Biketest: Lightweight e-bikes

At the cutting edge of mountain bike design is the lightweight e-bike, finding the perfect balance between weight, power and range. On test this month is the Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL, Pivot Shuttle SL 29 Team XTR and Forestal Cyon Neon 29 – find out which has the equation right.

Bikes featured this issue:

Actofive Cycles P-Train 165

Auckland Cycleworks Marra

Forestal Cyon Neon 29

Giant Reign E+ 1

Haibike Allmtn CF12

Pivot Firebird Pro

Pivot Shuttle SL 29 Team XTR

Privateer 141 Ohlins

Prova Gearbox Ti Hardtail

Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL

Sonder Signal ST GX

Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL

Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp

Stayer OMG

YT Jeffsy Primus 24

How to

Buzz: Seven ways to get stronger

Fit4Racing shows us how to eliminate arm pump for good

Skills: Corner control

How to stay in control on steep stuff with great body position, good range of movement, and balance, with help from Dirt School.

The Buzz: New places to ride

Rother Valley, near Sheffield; BikePark Wales; Forest of Dean; Laggan Wolftrax, and Dyfi Bike Park all have new trails for your wheels in 2023.

Column: Matt Wragg

Being forced to do his own mountain bike maintenance helped Matt Wragg achieve inner peace, on and off two wheels