mbr february 2021

ON THE COVER

Al Muldoon rides the Vitus E-Sommet for our big test. Photo: Roo Fowler.

TWEED VALLEY TRAIL ASSOCIATION

Innerleithen, Peebles, Glentress – famous names synonymous with mtb, part of the great Tweed Valley that arguably contains the best trails in Britain. You might not have heard of the Tweed Valley Trails Association though, a band of volunteers taking on the vital role of middleman between the local community, riders, diggers and landowners. We head north of the border to find out why the TVTA is an essential force.

FIRST RIDES

Time to ride Canyon’s reworked Spectral trail bike: it’s now longer, more aggro with 150mm travel and 160mm forks, and it comes with 29in wheels. Plus we try the new Ninety-Six 8000, the classic Merida XC bike has undergone a down-country makeover, untapping its potential as a race bike you can take to your local trails. And Ragley’s Blue Pig Race gets a workout, with 160mm fork and a steel frame – is this the ultimate hardcore hardtail?

LONGTERMERS

Laura delivers the verdict on her Scott Contessa Ransom and PB’s Radon Render e-bike is heading back to Germany, will its stonking value for money and great Bosch motor be enough to earn it a high score? Plus, JD stumbles upon the goldilocks suspension set-up for his Cannondale Habit trail bike, and Benji struggles with the drivetrain aboard his Giant Trance X. Finally, we introduce the brand new Vitus Escarpe 29 CRS to the fleet

BIKE TEST: E-BIKE OF THE YEAR

Part two of our e-bike test looks at direct-sales bikes – they delivearguably better value than their shop-bought brethren from December, but test riding or even sitting on one is often an impossible task. Let us do the hard work for you then, picking out the cream from the crop. On test is YT’s coil-sprung Decoy Shred, the Intense Tazer, Radon’s Render 10.0, Vitus E-Sommet VRX, Commençal Meta AM Power Essential, and the Canyon Spectral:ON CF 8.0

PRODUCT

This issue we review e*thirteen’s new Vario adjustable dropper post. We’ve also got tests

on Praxis’s Wave Tooth pattern chainring, the O’Neal Trailfinder pant, Troy Lee Designs’ new Resist waterproof pant, Sweet Protection Knee Guards, Gore Bike Wear Gore-Tex Paclite jacket and Ride Concept’s Vice Shoe

TESTED: HYDRATION PACKS

Hydration packs are much more than giant water bottles: at their best they store everything you need for a full day out, keep it all clean, organised and dry, all without inflicting a sweaty back or sore shoulders on you. We’ve got 10 on test, from Osprey, Camelbak, Deuter, Ergon, Evoc, Fox and more

ZWIFT

Zwift has firmly entered the mountain bike world with its clever steering sensor and o -road training route. Find out how to use it, where to access the digital trails, and most importantly, whether it’s worthy of your time

SKILLS: BIKE PARK VERSUS NATURAL TRAILS

We have more choice than ever for where to ride our bikes, from man-made bike parks and trail centres to natural trails and bridleways. Dirt School’s Andy Barlow shows us the di erent yet overlapping techniques that’ll make you the master of all trails

MY BEST TRAIL

Photographer Victor Lucas takes us bikepacking in the Spanish Pyrenees for his favourite ever trail

