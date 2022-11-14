MBR December 2022 – 283

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR December 2022.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

On the Cover

Danny Milner rides the new KIS steering damper. Photographer: Boris Bayer

Features

Trans Savoie

After a decade of thrilling and scaring its competitors on some of the gnarliest and best riding in Europe, the Trans Savoie waves au revoir for its final edition. We’re secretly hoping it’ll be back, though, under a different format for 2023.

Bikes and gear

New for 2023

With so many new bikes out there we’ve made space for a First Rides special, bringing you eight of the most interesting and desirable machines, including the Antidote Woodsprite, Whyte e-180 Works, and Canyon’s new KIS steering damper.

Longtermers

Updates on the Privateer 141 with Ohlins suspension, Sonder Signal hardtail, Specialized Kenevo SL lightweight eeb, Giant Reign E+ 1 e-bike, and the Pivot Firebird Pro enduro.

Product

On test this month is the Garmin Fenix 6 multisport watch, a wearable so smart it’ll tell you when to ride, when to sleep and how much water to drink. Plus loads more.

Tested: Winter Jackets

The rain’s on, keep it off your body with the best winter jackets. On test is the Altura Ridge Pertex, Endura MT500 Waterproof Jacket II, Endura Singletrack II, Giro Cascade Stow, IXS Carve AW, Madison Roam, Nukeproof Blackline, 100% Hydromatic, Rapha Trail, and Specialized Trail Rain.

Bikes featured this issue:

Antidote Woodsprite

Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8 K.I.S.

Cervelo ZHT-5 Race

Giant Reign E+ 1

Marin Rift Zone Jr

Merida 160 8000

Pivot Firebird Pro

Pivot Shuttle SL 29 Team XTR

Privateer 141 Ohlins

Sonder Signal ST GX

Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp

Whyte e-180 Works MX

How to

Buzz: Don’t train like a pro

We just don’t have the time to fit it all in. Instead, Fit4Racing shows us what we should really be doing.

Skills: Push for stability

Dirt School’s top techniques on how to get ready for the winter conditions ahead, by pushing for grip, jumping where we can and pumping those downslopes

The Buzz: Trash Free Trails

Trash Free Trails is encouraging us to have meaningful adventures in 2023, promoting a good connection with nature leaving a positive trace. We head to Wales’s most remote location to see how much rubbish we can find.

Guy Kesteven’s column

Is new stuff all its cracked up to be? Veteran mtb journo Guy wonders whether bikes good enough now to stop the constant churn.