YT launches its most head-turning Jeffsy yet – the Uncaged 14 with wild paint job, trick components, and a free action figure!

Dream build YT Jeffsy build is a real head turner with trick components and a wild paint job.

YT’s latest Uncaged special edition model is truly something else. Originally a very special build for YT CEO and founder Markus Flossman, the Uncaged 14 is now available to anyone with the funds… and the self-confidence to pull it off.

Already an acclaimed trail bike and one of the best full-suspension bikes on the market, the new version was launched last autumn and brought better pedal manners and internal frame storage to a package that teeters towards then enduro end of the trail spectrum.

This latest version turns the volume up to 11, with a lust-worthy collection of components that includes Hayes brakes, 5DEV cranks, Ohlins suspension, and Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels. YT has bolted this eclectic mix of parts to its carbon Jeffsy frame with top-end Ultra Modulus lay-up and yellow, pink, and purple paint job that YT calls Galactic Blue.

That Ohlins suspension package includes the RXF36 M.2 fork with 150mm travel, and the TTX2 shock generating 145mm of travel at the rear. There are size-specific suspension tunes for the shock, a theme continued with two chainstay lengths depending on the frame size. A 12-speed Shimano XT drivetrain transfers power to the back wheel, with those radical 5DEV R-Spec cranks stealing the show thanks to their girder-like construction. Claimed weight is 15.1kg.

Five sizes will be available, all priced at £4,999 (€4,999 / $4,999 USD), and as a bonus, all Uncaged 14 customers will get a free Jeffsy action figure. To read our first ride review of the latest YT Jeffsy Core 5 click here.

This is the third generation of the Jeffsy frame, with the latest iteration only launching last October. It runs 5mm less travel than the previous generation, which helps separate it from the Capra enduro bike, but we reckon it still takes rowdy trails in its stride and Jamie said “it still feels closer in character to an enduro bike”. Yet it also pedals better than the old bike, with more modern sizing that’s not so progressive that it takes time to get used to.