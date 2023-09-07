YT Industries rolls out a limited edition Capra Uncaged 12

The Uncaged clock has struck 12, and YT Industries has introduced its latest boutique spec Capra 29er. It features the latest RockShox Flight Attendant technology, SRAM’s XO Eagle T-Type Transmission and is loaded with premium hardware. It's also a limited run model.

We’ve tested plenty of YT Capra’s over the years here at MBR and it’s proved itself as an accomplished and well priced hard-hitting enduro bike or park bike. In either mullet or full 29in wheel set ups and both aluminium or carbon frame options, it’s scored well – or cleaned up as the winner – in our bike tests. The Capra is a long travel platform that hits the spot.

In its latest run of limited edition models, YT gives the carbon Capra the ‘Uncaged’ treatment. The Capra Uncaged 12 is exclusively a full 29er, finished in one colour, the understated Space blue and has a price tag of £5999.

Frame

Utilising Ultra Modulus carbon fibre, the Capra Uncaged 12 frame provides a higher strength-to-weight ratio than its High Modulus stablemates. Available in five sizes from S to XXL, the 165mm rear kinematic delivers a slightly less progressive curve for than the MX platform for maximum traction.

Size-specific chainstay lengths also feature to improve chassis balance, measuring up at 438mm from S-L and 443mm for XL-XXL, respectively. Essential for enduro missions, and long haul trail rides, tool strap mounts feature under the top tube, and a TM6000 water bottle is included with every purchase.

The Capra Uncaged 12 hits the scales at a competitive 15.2kg for a size small (tubeless set up, no pedals or bottle).

Specification

A highlight of the new Capra Uncaged 12 is the RockShox Flight Attendant technology, which automatically adjusts your front and rear suspension to the most efficient compression mode in any given situation. No more accidental locked-out descents or draggy inefficient climbs here: Any rider can go further without compromising the fun part – downhill performance.

Up front is a 170mm travel RockShox ZEB Ultimate Flight Attendant fork. With ButterCups, extended bushings, pressure relief valves, Debonair+ spring, low friction SKF seals, and Maxima Plush damping fluid – this fork is feature-packed.

The RockShox Super Deluxe Flight Attendant rear shock has your back with an electronic RCT3 damper that constantly communicates between the fork damper and crank-mounted pedal sensor.

Shifting gears when the afterburner hits isn’t an issue with SRAM’s latest wireless XO Eagle AXS Transmission, which allows for smooth gear changes, even under load.

SRAM’s Full Mount XO rear mech is modular and fully rebuildable, while the flat top chain and updated coatings work towards extending the lifespan of the drivetrain.

For the data-driven rider there’s a crank spindle-mounted Quarq power meter which sits neatly inside the next-gen XO aluminium crankset and rounds off the high-spec drivetrain.

Crankbrothers hubs are laced to front and rear specific Synthesis Carbon rims for enhanced control and stability when pushing hard, and the tacky Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip and robust DHR II Double Down rubber (a well regarded combo) hooks up in all conditions while limiting the risk of flats ruining your ride.

YT is a long time fan of the Renthal FatBar and Apex stem cockpit, which sees it feature alongside SRAM Code RSC brakes, ODI grips, an upgraded Cane Creek Hellbender headset, an SDG Bel Air saddle, and RockShox AXS seatpost.