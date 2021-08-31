Yeti reveals 2022 bike range: no ebike mentioned

The Yeti range gains a selection of new colours and burlier build kits, including an air shock option on the SB165 park bike.

If you follow the frame brand associated with all things turquoise, there’s a flood of new spec upgrades worth knowing about. Yeti has revealed its 2022 model year range and although the frame designs remain largely unchanged, product planners at the Colorodean brand have sharpened overall build specifications with an aim to improve some of the best mountain bikes out there. 2022 means some stylish new colours and jolly clever spec upgrades for Yeti fans to consider.

Oh and we looked really, really hard and could not find an electric mountain bike listed.

Bigger stoppers for the 115

With the SB115 downcountry bike, Yeti has analyzed rider usage patterns and upgraded its short-travel bikes to 4-piston calliper brakes.

The SB115 also upsizes those rear brake rotors to 180mm and a slightly reshaped swingarm allows 2.5″ tyre compatibility. Yeti has also introduced a third colourway, called Glacier.

Pricing for the SB115 is £5399-£7099.

Like a Lunch Ride? So does Yeti

If you fancy a bit more travel, there is the 2022 SB130, with two new colours – Watermelon and Rhino. Riders who want more robust tyre casings and suspension bits, can also opt for the Lunch Ride build kits, with the latest SB130.

The Lunch Grade sees Fox Grip 2 damping for the 160mm fork and the Calfornian company’s latest Float X rear shock onboard the SB130. Pricing bandwidth for the SB130 is £5699-£7699.

Yeti’s SB140 will only be available as a Lunch Ride build in UK. That means your get 200mm brakes rotors front and rear, while rolling EXO+ casing Maxxis tyres.

There is a new colour for the 2022 SB140 too: Yeti’s Blanco. The Yeti SB140 Lunch Ride specification bikes are priced at £5699 and £7399.

The peak enduro option

If enduro is your riding style of choice, the SB150 inherits a new Moss colourway – previously only available on Yeti’s SB165.

With Ritchie Rude prevailing at EWS races on his SB150, Yeti hasn’t deemed it necessary to make any updates for the 2022 model year SB150, aside from its new green colour option.

Want to pretend every weekend ride is an EWS on your local trails? The SB150 can enable, starting at £6099 and peaking at £7899.

Coil or air – for the big bike

Like the idea of a 180mm single-crown fork bike that is light enough to pedal uphill? Yeti now offers the SB165 with two shock options.

Riders who wish to send everything and crush those long double-black diamond rock gardens, can still have an SB165 with the coil shock. But if you want a bit more tuning potential and platform for those high-speed berms, there is now an SB165 with Fox’s Float Factory X2 shock in the front triangle.

The SB165 frame is £3999, with builds starting at £6199 going up to £7999.

Champagne standard for ARC

No overview of Yeti’s contemporary product range would be complete, with some awareness of the ARC hardtail.

Yeti has made 175mm the minimal dropper post spec for ARC, with some of the bigger frame sizes allowing for droppers over 200mm.

Beyond the more generous dropper seat post compatibility, Yeti has also added SRAM’s universal mech hanger and Dom – a champagne-like colour option. The ARC range prices from £4499 to £5499.