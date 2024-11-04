Yamaha to stop selling e-bikes amid ‘significant softening of the market’ and ‘challenging business environment’

In a bulletin to dealers, Yamaha US announces it is withdrawing from the e-bike market.

US dealers have been informed that Yamaha is exiting the e-bike market by the end of 2024. The news, sent in a release to all US Yamaha e-bike dealers, cited oversupply following the pandemic, and a ‘significant softening’ of consumer demand for creating a challenging business environment. These factors have made it ‘extremely difficult to achieve a sustainable business model’, and thus Yamaha has decided to stop selling units in the US by the end of the year.

This includes the Yamaha Moro 7 we reviewed in our test of the best budget e-bikes. A bike with a left-field approach that wasn’t without its faults, but showed significant promise and came in at an extremely competitive price.

The memo doesn’t mention whether any other international markets are affected, nor does it say whether the decision has any impact on Yamaha’s supply of drive units to third-party brands such as Haibike and Giant. We have reached out to Yamaha for clarification on both these points, but we would find it extremely surprising if the Japanese giant pulled out of the e-bike market completely and stopped selling motors.

Yamaha goes on to thank its dealers for their support over the years, and explains that the remaining units will be sold through a ‘fan promotion’ deal that gives up to 60% off the suggested retail price. Parts, service and after-sales support will continue to be honoured for the duration of the 5-year limited warranty.

This decision by Yamaha is yet another indication of the difficult situation currently found across the bike industry, and follows a number of high-profile firms closing or going into administration, including Wiggle/CRC and in-house brands Nukeproof and Vitus, distributors Moore Large, FLI, 2Pure, and more recently I-Ride. In the US, Kona was rescued by its former owners, and retailer the Pro’s Closet shut its doors after 18 years.

‘Survive to ’25’ has become the rallying call throughout the industry, but whether next year will see a genuine end to the crisis, or whether that is mere wishful thinking, remains to be seen.